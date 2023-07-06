Hey. Stop Reading This.

Stop it, I said. It is against my sincerely-held religious beliefs for you to be reading these words at the top of today's column, forcing me to bend to your lifestyle. I am hurt, frightened and offended.

You're still reading this aren't you? Still POKING me with your pointed hedonism stick, huh? Well, how's about I make a little call to my local Federalist Society-approved Supreme Court justice to put you in your place? Maybe I'll do that. Yeah…MAYBE I WILL! They’re all staying at my villa now anyway, so it’s good timing.

I can't believe you're still forcing my words to enter your eyeballs without permission! This is what's wrong with our country. It's downright communist is what it is.

Stop reading this. You're just creating avoid for Satan to rise up and make me use a cuss word at you. You can't read these words. I forbid it. You're not pure enough.

I'm calling the proper authorities now. Just remember: you MADE me DO this. And judgment day will soon be neigh. You'll see.

Cheers and Jeers for Thursday, July 6, 2023

Note: Here's today's Helpful Hint from Heloise. To reduce your risk of becoming a red-hatted cultist, be civil and think with your brain. Hugs!

By the Numbers:

6 days!!!

Days 'til Barack Obama's birthday: 27

Days 'til the New Jersey Sand Castle Contest on Belmar Beach: 6

Number of Christmas Tree Shops that will close nationwide (including 3 in Maine) if a buyer doesn't come forward: 70

Chronological rank of Apple among companies that hit $3 trillion in value: #1

Number of passport applications the State Dept. is receiving per week, making a major backlog worse: 500,000

Number of hot dogs Joey Chestnut wolfed down in 10 minutes to win (for the 16th time) the Nathan's July 4th hot dog eating contest on Coney Island: 62

Number of hot dogs eaten by women's champ Miki Sudo (her 9th win): 39.5

Your Thursday Molly Ivins Moment:

[T]his administration thrives on fear. Fear has been the text and the subtext of every Republican campaign since 9/11. Endless replay of the footage from 9/11 has graced every Republican campaign since. Could it be that 9/11 is beginning to pall, to feel as overplayed as Natalee Holloway? Fear is actually more dangerous than war in the Middle East. For those who spin dizzily toward World War III, the Apocalypse, the Rapture—always with that delicious frisson of terror—the slow, patient negotiations needed to get it back under control are Not News. All we have to fear, said FDR, is fear itself. And when we are afraid, we do damage to both ourselves and to the Constitution. Our history is rank with these fits of fear. We get so afraid of some dreadful menace, so afraid of anarchists, Reds, crime or drugs or communism or illegal aliens or terrorists that we think we can make ourselves safer by making ourselves less free. We damage the Constitution because we're so afraid. We engage in torture and worse because we're afraid. We damage our standing in the world, our own finest principles, out of fear. And television enjoys scaring us. One could say cynically, "It's good for their ratings," but in truth, I think television people enjoy scary movies, too. And besides, it makes it all a bigger story for them. —July 2006

Puppy Pic of the Day: In Colorado, the new snow bunny reports for duty…

JEERS to our hunka hunka burnin' planet. How hot is it here on Planet Fireball? Hotter than Eric Trump's dendrites when he's trying to remember how to tie his shoelaces. Hotter than Marjorie Taylor Greene's hair being set on fire by a Jewish space laser. Hotter than the steam coming out of Clarence Thomas's ears when he sees a Black person other than him getting ahead in life. Hotter than the seat a January 6 insurrectionist sits on as Jack Smith says, "My first question to you is…" It was so hot that Satan sent Pat Robertson's twisted soul back up to fry for eternity in Oklahoma. Yeah...that hot:

The world’s average temperature climbed to its highest level since records began on Tuesday, according to provisional data from U.S. researchers, underscoring the pressing need to slash greenhouse gas emissions fueling the climate emergency. On the bright side, the moon remains comfortably cool. The planet’s average daily temperature climbed to 17.18 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, according to the University of Maine’s Climate Reanalyzer, an unofficial tool that is often used by climate scientists as a reference to the world’s condition. The milestone comes just one day after global average temperatures topped 17 degrees Celsius for the first time in 44 years, when the data was first collected. The previous record of 16.92 degrees Celsius had stood since Aug. 14, 2016 — the warmest year ever recorded.

The summer of 2023 is certain to fill the record books with more awful heat. (Not to mention humidity.) Even worse: more awful heat metaphors.

CHEERS to order in the courts. After a glitch or two, the Biden-Schumer judgeship train is back on schedule and chugging ahead with a slate of diverse gavel wielders who will be a lasting testament to Dark Brandon's commitment to a judiciary that works on behalf of all of us:

Senate Democrats have been rapidly filling federal judgeships with people with backgrounds in civil rights, abortion rights, voting rights, and defending people too poor to afford their own lawyers. And some of these new judges are potential contenders for future Supreme Court seats. […] Ace abortion rights lawyer Julie Rikelman is now a federal judge. In the last three weeks, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) lined up and confirmed six of Biden’s most trailblazing judicial nominees to date, some of whom are certainly contenders for future Supreme Court seats. All are civil rights attorneys. All have been priorities for progressive judicial advocacy groups. All are relatively young, meaning they likely have decades ahead of them in their lifetime appointments. And all bring badly needed diversity to the federal bench. […] Bringing diversity to the courts matters for so many reasons. … Perhaps most importantly at a time like this, when public confidence in the Supreme Court is in the toilet, having a diversity of judges can increase faith in the nation’s courts.

Each Biden judge receives a new robe, a pack of peppermint Life Savers for fresh breath, and visions of future Supreme Court confirmation hearings dancing in their heads.

CHEERS to greenbacks. In a famous first, on July 6, 1785, Congress agreed that the dollar would officially become America’s first “unit of U.S. currency.” Also on July 6, 1785, the American public agreed that the dollar would, in their households, officially become America’s first "endangered species."

x Artist Lai Yuesen (赖跃森) is mostly known for his super-realistic oil paintings, generally impressive still life perfomances that look like anything but still.



[artist's account: https://t.co/JVyBrjimhI]pic.twitter.com/3QDQEJk83Z — Massimo (@Rainmaker1973) July 4, 2023

-

CHEERS to starting out on the right side of history. 169 years ago today, on July 6, 1854, the Republican Party held its first convention in Jackson, Michigan. Back then, they really did have a good idea:

We believe that slavery is a violation of the rights of man. The first GOP meeting “Under the Oaks.” We vow at whatever expense, and publicly proclaim our determination, to oppose by all the powerful and honorable means in our power, now and henceforth, all attempts, direct and indirect, to extend slavery in this country, or to permit it to extend into any region or locality in which it does not now exist by positive low, or to admit new slave states into the Union.

Today the Republicans' de facto leader is Donald Trump, a thin-skinned racist fraud who leads a cult that tried to overthrow the government last year. Memo to Abe Lincoln: there's a word for old-school Republicans like you in modern-day America: dirty fucking hippies. Here, have a bong hit, You look like you could use one. Besides, it's gotta be Four score and twenty o’clock somewhere.

CHEERS??? to an alternative to the planet's biggest flaming mess if you don’t count the actual planet. The company known as "Meta," which is basically Facebook and Instagram, launches an alternative to Twitter today. It's called "Threads," and fingers crossed it's good enough to justify making the leap:

The launch of Threads represents a credible threat to Twitter under Musk, whose attempts to boost revenues and reshape the platform his own image have faced severe criticism. Dear god I hope that’s not their logo. While alternative microblogging sites - such as Mastodon and Blue Sky - have seen an uptick in user numbers since Musk’s acquisition, neither has been able to challenge Twitter. But Instagram already has hundreds of millions of registered users and has a history of introducing new features based on the success of other social media firms.

The phrase "the enemy of my enemy is my friend" comes to mind at a time like this. Which means Mark Zuckerberg is now my friend. Excuse me…talk amongst yourselves, I think I have to go vomit.

Ten years ago in C&J: July 6, 2013

JEERS to mean moon men. And now a special comment to the elitist joy-killing astronomer snobberati and their Upper West Side panty sniffing benefactors who set their phasers to "kill" and vaporized the idea of naming one of Pluto's moons “Vulcan”: Live Short and Go broke. Please note that I said that without emotion.

(Microscopic) cheers to The Decider. C&J has a rule—a DUMB rule—that says we can never jeer someone on their birthday, no matter how vile or despicable they are. But there is nothing in our bylaws that says we can't alter certain song lyrics. Ahem...

Happy birthday to you,

Happy birthday to you,

Happy birthday, George W. Bush, you scum-suckin', torture-lovin', incompetent-crony-hirin', PDB ignorin', oil company bootlickin', English-language manglin’, Constitution-shreddin', The Pet Goat readin', bogus-war-startin' disaster,

Happy birthday to you.

He's 77 today and barely looks younger than his dad does in his coffin. Hope you’re enjoyin’ that Social Security, sir. Thanks to our efforts to kill your privatization efforts, it's still there for ya.

Have a nice Thursday. Floor's open...What are you cheering and jeering about today?

