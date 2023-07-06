Good news: Ohioans have submitted double the number of required signatures to pass an abortion rights measure on the November 2023 ballot.

Bad news: That won't matter if Ohio Republicans pass Issue 1, an anti-democratic power grab on the Aug. 8 ballot that would change the rules on passing ballot propositions.

Republicans called the August special election, precisely because they don't expect most voters to participate. Let's ruin their plans by getting Democratic-leaning voters to turn out.

Republicans called the August special election, precisely because they don't expect most voters to participate.

Vote Forward is a get-out-the-vote activity where volunteers write handwritten letters to Democratic-leaning voters urging them to come out in the next election.

If Ohio Republicans pass Issue 1 on the August ballot, it will increase the threshold for ballot constitutional amendments to pass from a 50% to 60% majority. Moreover, they are not even hiding why they're doing this: Ohio's Republican secretary of state recently admitted that this is "100%" about preventing the abortion rights measure from passing in November.

Ohio Republicans are hoping this August election is a private party so they can quietly take away our rights. If they succeed, all the hard work that Ohio citizens have done to qualify the abortion rights measures in November may have been in vain. They hope we won't notice.

Vote Forward still has 100,000 Ohio letters left to write, and less than a month before the August election.

