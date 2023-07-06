If this isn’t enough to convince reluctant Democrats that the Supreme Court needs fixing, I don’t know what is:

Talk about "politicization" and harming the court! (Chief Justice John Roberts must be so proud.) If former President Donald Trump considers the results of the last session of the Supreme Court “massive wins,” then how much more proof is necessary to show he broke it?

Trump packed the court and is crowing about it. “These wins were only made possible,” he says, due to the fact that he got three illegitimate, dark money-backed nominees jammed through, thanks to the Senate machinations of Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

Fixing that isn't stooping to his level. It’s not “politicizing” or “packing” the court. It would save the court.