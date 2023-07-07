Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema is in trouble. The latest public polls give her a 27% favorable rating, and 50% unfavorable—usually the kiss of death for a well-known incumbent up for reelection next year.

Now she has teamed up with her Republican colleagues to weaken the rules on how many hours of safety training pilots must complete before flying a commercial plane. And with the U.S. Senate's narrow 51-49 Democratic majority, that means she can hold up key business.

Her Democratic colleagues are not amused, and neither are we. “Now is not the time to put corporate profits ahead of the lives of our constituents who may want to board a commercial flight in the future,” said Democratic Sen. Tammy Duckworth of Illinois back in June. “A vote to [change the training rules] for pilots will mean blood on your hands.”

Sign the petition to Sen. Kyrsten Sinema: Stop sacrificing airline safety for airline cash.

Federal Aviation Administration rules currently require airline pilots to undergo 1,500 hours of safety training before flying a commercial plane. This rule has been in place since 2012, after a tragic plane crash of Flight 3407 in Clarence, New York, in 2009, killed 50 people. The Hill reported: “Following the Flight 3407 crash, the NTSB identified serious deficiencies within the airline industry, including exhausting schedules, inexperienced pilots, and insufficient training. Prior to the implementation of the 1,500-hour rule, first officer pilots were only required to have a minimum of 250 flight hours in their training. “

But despite this regulation saving lives and having improved air travel safety, airline companies that make millions in profits are lobbying to repeal or water down this regulation. And now, they have found an ally in Sinema.

As she struggles with her 2024 reelection, Sinema has raised over $150,000 from the airline industry in the past two election cycles, with the majority received in the last two years. This is in addition to major funding she has received from real estate and private equity leaders. CNBC reports that “as Sinema considers whether to launch a bid for a second Senate term, the senator’s campaign entered 2023 flush with cash, with $8.2 million on hand, according to a new Federal Election Commission filing.”

She has lost key support among Arizona Democrats, who are now flocking to Daily Kos-endorsed Rep. Ruben Gallego. Facing the prospect of being outgunned, Sinema is now willing to sacrifice airline safety to fill her campaign coffers with airline cash.

That's unacceptable, and we won't stand for it.

Sign the petition: Kyrsten Sinema, withdraw your support for this dangerous attempt to weaken airline safety regulations.