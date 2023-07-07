For some reason, Republicans are like Tennessee fainting goats at a GWAR concert when it comes to public nudity—unless you’re talking about Hunter Biden’s penis. Then they can’t get enough. And if Twitter doesn’t allow Hunter Biden’s penis to trend as God and nature intended, we might as well just tear up our Constitution and replace it with a stack of dog-eared ‘70s Penthouse Forums—like Ben Franklin suggested in the first place. Because we’ve clearly lost our way as a nation.

The same people who are convinced that Donald Trump would have won the 2020 election if only voters had been more thoroughly exposed to Hunter’s dingus (I haven’t seen it; is it that unsightly?) are now doing their utmost to make up for that outrageous omission.

But one of them may have just run afoul of the law in the process.

CBS-5, Phoenix

A Republican lawmaker who sponsored a bill this year attempting to block minors from watching online pornography may have violated the state’s revenge porn law after publicly posting sexually explicit images on Twitter of President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden. Late Wednesday, Sen. Wendy Rogers re-posted a video containing sexual images of President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, to her more than 300,000 followers on Twitter, a social media platform that allows adolescents from as young as 13 years old to sign up but allows adult content. [...] Rogers, a Republican representing the Flagstaff area, has since removed the video, and GOP Senate President Warren Petersen released a statement calling it a mistake. “[Rogers] didn’t realize those images were in that video until it was brought to her attention, and she immediately removed the video from her feed,” he said.

Whoopsie!

By the way, before I share any video, I always review it first to make sure no one’s slipped a pic of Hunter Biden’s penis in there. I apply the same principle to my mom’s three-bean casseroles: It’s just common sense when you think about it. But sure, Petersen’s explanation totally checks out.

Now, you may or may not be familiar with Sen. Rogers—and if you are, sorry about that. Your life is marginally more worthless and squalid than it otherwise would have been. If you’re blissfully unfamiliar with her, suffice to say she’s an extreme MAGA character who’s so steeped in the Big Lie she makes Pillow Man Mike Lindell seem intermittently lucid.

Here’s just one isolated example of Rogers’, shall we say, proclivities: In March 2022, the Arizona Senate censured her on a vote of 24-3 after she attended a white nationalist conference and called for her political opponents to be hanged. But Rogers was hardly chastened, stating, in the wake of the vote, “I do not apologize, I will not back down, and I am sorely disappointed in the leadership of this body for colluding with the Democrats to attempt to destroy my reputation.”

In other words, she’s basically Michele Bachmann before they removed the railroad spike from her head. If you stare deep enough into her eyes, you can see through time—but only as far back as the 1983 NBC premiere of “Manimal.”

And unfortunately for Rogers, ignorance of the law is no excuse. One lawyer told CBS-5 that Rogers likely violated Arizona’s revenge porn law, which prohibits people from sharing sexual images of others without their consent.

“It’s not a defense if she later took them down, which [it] appears she has done,” said Tom Ryan, a Phoenix-area lawyer. “Any more than it would be a defense if you robbed a Circle K and later gave the money back, you don’t get to wipe out the robbery.”

Other attorneys the news outlet contacted said it might be difficult to prosecute Rogers over this incident since the Bidens are so well known and Hunter Biden’s penis already roams free in conservative redoubts on Twitter and elsewhere. But that doesn’t mean she didn’t break the law.

And that’s particularly ironic considering she’s pushed hard for anti-porn legislation, citing how easy it is to find smut online and calling it ”a scourge that is affecting impressionable minds.”

Yeah, that’s true. Especially if you’re talking about impressionable conservatives who somehow think the president’s son’s penis actually matters to anyone other than Hunter Biden.

