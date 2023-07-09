You’d think that after forcibly tearing children away from their mothers; phoning in his response to the worst health crisis in 100 years; continually promising tremendous health care and infrastructure plans that mysteriously never arrive; inciting a deadly insurrection against his own government; storing stolen nuclear secrets in a heavily trafficked ballroom; and gawping at his own daughter like she’s a jumbo KFC bucket in a bikini that people might, you know, stop trusting Donald Trump.

You’d think. And, to be fair, many people who got on the Trump Train in 2016—despite his overt oafishness and conspicuous concupiscence—have since hopped off with little more than a skinned knee to show for it. Others appear determined to white-knuckle their way through until Thomas the Rank Engine finally spills over the cliff.

Well, maybe this will nudge those dopey dweebs off their death ride. Mobsters think Trump is too untrustworthy to work with. Literal fucking mobsters! Wake the fuck up, people! Jesus. I feel like the guy who’s told his 12-year-old kid about a hundred times that there’s no Santa Claus, and now I’ve resorted to showing him grainy photos of “Santa” injecting meth into Andy Dick’s scrotum under a highway overpass.

In “The Life We Chose, William ‘Big Billy’ D'Elia and The Last Secrets of America's Most Powerful Mafia Family,” author Matt Birkbeck notes that literal mobster William D’Elia—who ran the Pennsylvania-based Buffalino crime family for decades, starting in 1994—did business with Trump in Atlantic City in the ‘80s and (surprise, surprise!) Trump was not a good-faith business partner.

RELATED STORY: Donald Trump and the promise of participatory violence

Fox News (link not available, because barf):

D'Elia assumed the leadership of the family when Buffalino died in 1994. He is said to have been so trusted and respected throughout the nation's mob families, that in the 1990's he was asked to take over the Philadelphia crime family to quell the murderous infighting that left bloodstains on the streets of the city of "Brotherly Love." He declined. D'Elia says he dealt with Trump when he owned flashy New Jersey shore casinos like the "Trump Taj Mahal," "The Trump Plaza Hotel and Casino," and "The Trump Marina Hotel and Casino." “(He’s) just like he's on TV now, arrogant. He don't keep his word.”

No way. That doesn’t sound like Donald Trump at all. The Donald Trump I know keeps all his words because he has so few to begin with. His speeches are already uncannily like a 40-minute video of Grimace grunting one out in a McDonald’s Playland ball pit.

According to Birkbeck, Trump worked with gangsters during his days in Atlantic City and knew D’Elia well. “Trump, when he did deals, he didn't want his lawyers doing it. He didn't want anyone else doing it, he did it himself, and he did it with gangsters,” said Birkbeck. “Billy did business with a lot of people, including Donald Trump. Trump knew exactly who he was, Trump knew exactly what he was doing and exactly what they were negotiating about.”

Birkbeck also notes that during one negotiation involving the sale of timeshares on one of Trump’s properties, Trump pressed D’Elia to buy thousands of copies of his book “The Art of the Deal.”

"They used to give out these rewards and gifts to timeshare people, and one of the gifts would be a copy of the book, only Billy had to buy the book,” said Birkbeck. “He had to buy 5,000 or 10,000 copies of the book which would raise the book up the best-seller charts. Basically, Billy would have had to put up $100,000."

D’Elia also discusses a meeting with Trump and Philadelphia-based real estate developers Barry and Ken Shapiro. As the story goes, Trump had agreed to buy a property for $8 million, but when he showed up for the meeting he said he couldn’t pay the full $8 million because he only had $7 million.

"We're at this meeting with Trump,” said D’Elia, “and Barry said, 'Let's flip a coin for the other million.' Trump said fine, so they flipped a coin and Trump won."

Yeah. How much you want to bet Trump had a trick coin with him?

It’s gobsmacking that anyone would trust Trump with anything these days, much less the nuclear codes. Yet here we are. The conman keeps conning. Luckily, even some of the country’s worst criminals have figured out that there’s no honor among skeeves.

RELATED STORIES:

Mike Pence turns whiter shade of pale when asked if he'd pardon Trump

Trump's crime spree spoils key Republican platform

Chris Christie's epic Trump takedown even more glorious than expected

Check out Aldous J. Pennyfarthing’s four-volume Trump-trashing compendium, including the finale, Goodbye, Asshat: 101 Farewell Letters to Donald Trump, at this link. Or, if you prefer a test drive, you can download the epilogue to Goodbye, Asshat for the low, low price of FREE.