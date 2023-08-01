The grand jury investigating Donald Trump’s attempts to nullify his 2020 presidential election loss has now indicted Trump on four counts, including “Conspiracy to Defraud the United States” and “Conspiracy to Obstruct an Official Proceeding.”

Trump already faces multiple other indictments. Special counsel Jack Smith indicted Trump in June for hiding and lying to federal investigators about the existence of classified national security documents Trump moved to his Mar-a-Lago home and club after his election loss. The 40 criminal charges in the indictment detail evidence of Trump not only ordering documents to be moved so as to hide them from his own legal team, but ordering the destruction of security camera footage of the area the boxes were moved through.

In New York, Trump has been indicted for a criminal scheme of falsifying business records to hide payments to adult film actress Stormy Daniels and model Karen McDougal, part of Trump’s attempts to ensure Trump’s affairs with both women were kept hidden from the public during his 2016 presidential campaign.