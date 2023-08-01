From the indictment: "The Defendant, Donald J. Trump, did knowingly combine conspire, confederate, and agree with co-conspirators, known and unknown to the Grand Jury, to defraud the United States."
"The purpose of the conspiracy was to overturn the legitimate results of the 2020 presidential election by using knowingly false claims of election fraud to obstruct the federal government function by which those collected, counted, and certified."
Unnamed co-conspirators 1 and 2 appear to be Trump lawyers Rudy Giuliani and John Eastman.