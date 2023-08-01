The Morning Digest is compiled by David Nir, Jeff Singer, and Stephen Wolf, with additional contributions from the Daily Kos Elections team.

Leading Off

● AR-03, ID-02, GA-13: Two House Republicans who identify with the declining institutionalist wing of the GOP, Arkansas' Steve Womack and Idaho's Mike Simpson, tell the Washington Post that they're considering retiring from their safely red seats. A separate report from Politico also relays that Georgia Rep. David Scott's colleagues in the Democratic caucus "widely expect him not to run" again in his dark blue seat; Scott, who has a history of siding with Republicans, has not commented publicly, though.

We'll start with Womack, a self-described "institution guy" who told the Post's Paul Kane that the far-right's antics have made serving in D.C. "so unpleasant" that he's weighing retirement and would decide whether he's had enough around Labor Day. After the article was published, though, the seven-term congressman backtracked somewhat. "To be clear, I am frustrated with the state of play in Congress," he tweeted. "[H]owever I have every intention of running for reelection and using my work to fix the institution I love." He still left the door open to leaving, though. "I have always used Labor Day as the time frame for these decisions," he continued. "I take nothing for granted and I’m honored every day to serve my constituents in Arkansas’ Third District."

But while Womack, in Kane's words, is tired of seeing "his party’s leadership kowtowing to a small band of hard-right lawmakers," the story notes that his friends fear one of those hardliners would simply replace him in this northeast Arkansas seat. Womack himself has never had trouble winning renomination, though that hardly means he'd be in for another easy campaign if he ran again: Last year, Rep. French Hill, another member of the GOP minority that recognized Biden's victory, only won his primary for the neighboring 2nd District by a relatively soft 59-41 margin against a foe who was happy to spread the Big Lie.

Simpson, meanwhile, made it clear he shares Womack's grievances. "I think there’s a lot of people like that, to tell you the truth," he told Kane." It’s just people considering: Is this really worth it?" And the answer for the Idaho Republican may be no: "Right now, I’m running again," he said before, as Kane puts it, "pausing for effect" and finishing, "Right now." Unlike Womack, though, Simpson did not provide a timeline for when he expects to make up his mind.

The 72-year-old Simpson is only six years older than his likeminded colleague from the South, but unlike Womack, Simpson just had to fend off an organized attempt to beat him in last year's primary. In that matchup, the incumbent fended off attorney Bryan Smith 55-33 after an expensive fight for an eastern Idaho constituency Simpson first won in 1998. The congressman, who had also turned back Smith 62-38 in 2014, didn't come close to losing, but his declining vote share could foreshadow more tough races to come―if he tries to stick around, that is.

Finally there's Scott, whose performance as the top Democrat on the Agriculture Committee has been the subject of much intra-party frustration. His lack of a response to Republican efforts to cut food assistance programs—in a new report, Politico says that he hasn't held a single press conference on the topic this year—apparently prompted Democrats to form a special task force, led by Mississippi Rep. Bennie Thompson, to take point on the issue.

The unusual move seems to have been prompted by concerns about Scott's health. Last year, Politico reported that people close to Scott "acknowledged he’s noticeably slowed in the last few years, citing his increasingly halting speech and trouble at times focusing on a topic." Politico's article this week says that Scott "no longer speaks with reporters in the halls of the Capitol"; in June, when one reporter was actually able to ask the congressman how a hearing had gone, the congressman replied, "I don't know." "There are real questions about whether he’s with it," an unnamed House colleague told Politico of the 78-year-old Georgian.

Scott, who was first elected in 2002 with support from his late brother-in-law, the legendary Atlanta Braves Hall of Famer Hank Aaron, has long been one of the more conservative members of his caucus. The Democrat crossed party lines in 2016 to back Republican Sen. Johnny Isakson’s bid for reelection, declaring, "He's my friend. He's my partner. And I always look out for my partners." Scott, who donated to Utah GOP Rep. Mia Love's campaign that year, has also sided with Republicans to undermine regulations aimed at reining in predatory payday lenders and preventing auto dealers from charging higher interest rates to people of color.

If the congressman does surprise his colleagues and run again, though, his renomination in this safely blue suburban Atlanta seat is hardly assured. Scott unexpectedly earned just 53% of the vote in a crowded 2020 primary against several underfunded foes—just a few points more than the majority he needed to avert a runoff against former state Rep. Keisha Waites. (Waites, who is now a member of the Atlanta City Council, took 25%.) The incumbent did better last cycle when he turned back South Fulton City Councilor Mark Baker 66-13, though that performance wasn't emphatic for a longtime incumbent.

No matter what Womack, Simpson, or Scott do in 2024, however, there's almost certainly plenty of other House members from both parties who are thinking about whether they want to remain in office. Currently just two representatives―California Democrat Grace Napolitano and Indiana Republican Victoria Spartz—have announced they're leaving the chamber and not campaigning for another office. And while just two outright retirements might seem like very few so far, that's in keeping with patterns over the last two decades.

According to data compiled by Daily Kos Elections since the 2005-06 election cycle, an average of about three House incumbents have decided to say goodbye to elective politics altogether before Aug. 1 of each odd-numbered year. That means we can expect many more to call it a career ahead of the 2024 elections, though we'll likely be waiting well into the new year for some decisions.

Senate

● PA-Sen: While pretty much everyone expects rich guy Dave McCormick to seek the GOP nod to take on Democratic incumbent Bob Casey, we're still waiting to learn just when he'd actually make his final decision. Politico writes, "The NRSC and allies are hoping" McCormick "follows through on plans to announce a run sometime this fall," though there's no other info about any timeline.

Governors

● KY-Gov: The Club for Growth's School Freedom Fund affiliate is deploying what it tells Politico is an opening $2.9 million TV buy attacking Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear for ordering the early release of about 1,700 people from prison, declaring that hundreds were later charged with crimes. Another group backing Republican Daniel Cameron, Bluegrass Freedom Action, launched a similar spot weeks ago, and both commercials omit that Beshear commuted these sentences during the height of the pandemic in 2020 to reduce the spread of COVID in crowded prisons.

As we wrote in mid-July, Beshear's order did not allow people convicted of violent or sexual crimes to qualify, and many of those who were eligible had less than six months left on their sentences to begin with. The governor and his allies have also noted that many other governors issued similar commutations during the pandemic: They've also pointed out that the 20% rate of those who received a commutation being convicted of a subsequent crime after release was in fact lower than the overall rate in 2019, which was GOP predecessor Matt Bevin's last year in office.

● LA-Gov: Sen. Bill Cassidy on Monday endorsed far-right Attorney General Jeff Landry in the October all-party primary, a move that comes two-and-a-half years after the senator's vote to convict Donald Trump turned him into a GOP pariah.

Landry, who has Trump's backing for this campaign, was one of the many Republicans who piled on at the time, tweeting that Cassidy "has fallen into the trap laid by Democrats to have Republicans attack Republicans." (Trump, characteristically, called Cassidy "wacky" and declared he "could not even be elected dog catcher today.") The attorney general, though, seemed happy to accept an endorsement this week from the senator, who himself spent months last year mulling a bid for governor before opting to stay put.

● NH-Gov, NH-02: Former Hillsborough County Treasurer Robert Burns, a Republican who lost last year's general election to Democratic Rep. Annie Kuster in a 56-44 rout, reaffirmed to WMUR on Sunday that he's interested in a campaign for governor or in seeking a rematch with the congresswoman. Burns indicated he'd prefer the former option, though he added that he'd also look at running for the powerful Executive Council if the opportunity presented itself.

House

● CA-31: Former Democratic Rep. Gil Cisneros announced Monday that he'd stepping down from his post at the Department of Defense sometime in "early September," a move that comes weeks after an unnamed advisor told the Los Angeles Times he was being encouraged to run to succeed retiring Democratic incumbent Grace Napolitano. Cisneros flipped the old 39th District in an expensive 2018 battle against Republican Young Kim, but he lost their rematch two years later: According to data from Daily Kos Elections, all of five of Napolitano's current constituents live within the boundaries of Cisneros' old seat.

● PA-07: María Montero, who is the director of public affairs for the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Philadelphia, announced Monday that she was joining the GOP nomination battle to face Democratic Rep. Susan Wild, a declaration that came weeks after Montero filed with the FEC. Montero joins state Rep. Ryan Mackenzie and 2022 primary runner-up Kevin Dellicker in the contest for this 50-49 Biden constituency in the Lehigh Valley.

Montero previously served as director of the Governor's Advisory Commission on Latino Affairs under former Gov. Tom Corbett, and she tried to win a seat in the House in 2019 when she ran in the special election for the dark red 12th District. (The old 12th, which was situated in the rural northern part of the state, does not overlap with Wild's 7th District.) Party officials, rather than primary voters, decide nomination contests in Pennsylvania specials, and Montero was eliminated after the third convention ballot shortly before state Rep. Fred Keller prevailed.

● RI-01: Democrats Serve, a group that seeks to elect party members "with backgrounds serving their communities in government," has launched its opening TV spot in support of former Biden administration official Gabe Amo in the packed Sept. 6 special primary. The narrator praises Amo's prior service working for then-Gov. Gina Raimondo and in the Obama and Biden administrations, "[w]here he fought to protect social security and Medicare and tackled gun violence." Democrats Serve says this is part of a "planned six-figure" independent expenditure effort that includes "direct mail, cable TV, and digital advertising."

● UT-02: A state judge ruled Monday that Celeste Maloy would remain on the ballot for the Sept. 5 special GOP primary to succeed her old boss, outgoing Rep. Chris Stewart. Businessman Quin Denning, one of several candidates who lost June's party convention to Maloy, filed a lawsuit weeks ago alleging that state law made her ineligible to win that gathering on the grounds that she was not an active Republican registered voter before filing to run.

Denning would not tell the Salt Lake Tribune if he'd appeal, but it may already be too late because ballots are already printed and have been sent out overseas. (Federal law requires that absentee ballots be mailed to military and overseas voters at least 45 days before a federal election.) "We're talking about upsetting a special election process that is now well underway," the judge said as he explained why he wouldn't take action against Maloy. "I think the public interest favors respecting the party convention's choice."

Ballot Measures

● Aurora, CO Ballot: Local election officials announced last week that a proposed city amendment backed by GOP Mayor Mike Coffman that would dramatically strengthen his office's power over Colorado’s third-largest city had collected enough signatures to make the Nov. 7 ballot, but detractors aren't giving up trying to stop it from qualifying after all.

The 20-day period to challenge petitions ends Aug. 14, and the "no" side tells the Colorado Sentinel that it's examining the petitions for any sign that anyone improperly signed multiple times. The amendment's backers, according to the city, turned in 181 more signatures than the roughly 12,000 minimum needed to qualify.

Several voters have also griped that they were only told that this measure would reduce the number of terms the mayor and city council members could serve, and they weren't aware the initiative went much further when they signed it. "Well, I'm certainly sorry, if they felt that way," Coffman said to 9NEWS in response, "I mean, at the end of the day, there's got to be some responsibility on whoever signs it. I mean, I don't sign petitions unless I read the summary." It's not too late for them to withdraw their names, though, as they also have until Aug. 14 to file a written protest with the city: The clerk, explains the Sentinel, would hold hearings and have a total of 10 days to decide what signatures, if any, should be removed.

Aurora's mayor currently is merely the most powerful member of the 11-member city council, but the Colorado Sun explains that, aside from having the ability to break ties, the post is "largely ceremonial." Much of the executive power under this "council-manager" or "weak mayor" system instead belongs to the appointed city manager who, among other things, is tasked with hiring city employees and implementing the council's decisions.

This amendment would change all that by eliminating the city manager's job and effectively giving its power to the mayor, who would also now have veto power over the council. The measure would also reduce the number of four-year terms the mayor and council members could serve from three to two and add an extra at-large councilor. The conservative-dominated council is not happy with the idea of making Aurora a "strong mayor" city though, as it passed a bipartisan resolution in May affirming its support for the status quo.

Democratic City Councilmember Juan Marcano, who is challenging Coffman this fall, is among those who backs the "council-manager" system, predicting, "We would see the same kind of nepotism and cronyism and spoils that we see in other strong-mayor forms of government across the country." Marcano further argued, "The council really is the body that represents the people and ultimately will hold the chief of police accountable. With this change, it would just be the mayor." Nonprofit head Rob Andrews, another Democrat who is trying to beat the incumbent, doesn't appear to have offered a take on his website or social media pages.

Coffman, who only needs to win a plurality this fall to secure reelection, unsurprisingly sees things very differently than Marcano. "Aurora is no longer a sleepy suburb," he says, "but it's now the 51st largest city in the United States with the urban challenges of race, poverty and crime that are better suited for a mayor/council form of government."

● OH Ballot: Supporters of Issue 1, which would make it harder to amend Ohio's constitution, have repeatedly claimed that they're opposed by out-of-state interests that want to change the state's governing document for their own ends, but new fundraising reports show that the amendment's top financial backer is in fact a native of Illinois.

Conservative megadonor Richard Uihlein, a billionaire who founded the shipping supplies company Uline and is an heir to the Schlitz beer fortune, provided $4 million of the $4.9 million that the main group behind Issue 1, Protect Our Constitution, raised this year. Uihlein, who lives in the Chicago suburbs, has a history of showering vast sums on far-right candidates across the country, including election deniers like Doug Mastriano in Pennsylvania, Jim Marchant in Nevada, and Chris McDaniel in Mississippi. He also gave more than $4 million to Tea Party Patriots, one of the groups behind the rally that preceded the Jan. 6 assault on the Capitol.

Another pro-Issue 1 organization, Protect Women Ohio, also raised most of its funds from outside the Buckeye State. Of the $9.7 million it brought in, $6.1 million came from Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America, which is based in just outside of Washington, D.C., in Arlington, Virginia. Another $2 million came from a related entity called Protect Women Ohio Action, Inc., but as the Toledo Blade's Jim Provance notes, it, too, lists an address in Arlington. It's not clear why there are multiple groups with similar names, but the Action version received $5.2 million from another D.C.-based organization, the Concord Fund, which was previously known as the Judicial Crisis Network and is tied to Federalist Society co-chairman Leonard Leo.

Meanwhile, the lead group opposing Issue 1, called One Person, One Vote, raised more money than both of its chief rivals combined during the same timeframe. Of the $14.8 million it took in, about 16% came from Ohio donors, according to the Ohio Capital Journal. Its largest contributors included teachers' unions; the Ohio ACLU; the Tides Foundation, a progressive nonprofit; and the Sixteen Thirty Fund, a Democratic dark money group. Voters will decide the amendment's fate in just one week.

Legislatures

● PA State House: Local Democratic leaders on Saturday selected Lindsay Powell, a nonprofit employee and member of the board of Pittsburgh's Urban Redevelopment Authority, to be their nominee in the Sept. 19 special election to succeed Democratic state Rep. Sara Innamorato. Powell, who would be the first Black woman to represent this seat, will take on the GOP nominee, realtor Erin Connolly Autenreith, in a 61-38 Biden constituency. The contest takes place at a time when the 203-member chamber is deadlocked 101-101.

Sheriffs and Prosecutors

● Miami-Dade County, FL Sheriff: The Miami Herald's Douglas Hanks reports that next year's race to become the county's first sheriff in decades has been thrown into chaos in the week since the Democratic frontrunner, Miami-Dade Police Director Freddy Ramirez, shot and wounded himself after what authorities say was a "domestic dispute" with his wife. Ramirez, who is in stable condition, has not yet addressed his campaign, though Hanks writes that "talk among potential sheriff contenders and campaign consultants has turned to who Democrats might back instead and how Republicans can capitalize on a reset race." We encourage you to read the full article for more.