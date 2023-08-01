We begin today with Gary J. Bass writing for The New York Times about how Special Counsel Jack Smith’s tenure with the International Criminal Court (I.C.C.) gives him specific advantages in his ongoing pursuit of Trump.

Jack Smith, the Justice Department special counsel — who has already indicted Mr. Trump on charges of illegally retaining secret documents and obstructing justice — has a formidable record as a career federal prosecutor in Tennessee, New York and Washington. Yet he also has distinctive expertise from two high-stakes tours of duty as an international war crimes prosecutor: first at the International Criminal Court and then at a special legal institution investigating war crimes in Kosovo. For several momentous years in The Hague, he oversaw investigations of foreign government officials and militia members who stood accused of war crimes, crimes against humanity and genocide. [...] Anyone working at the I.C.C. must understand how constrained and weak the court actually is. In 2009 and 2010, the I.C.C. issued arrest warrants for Sudan’s president, Omar Hassan al-Bashir, charging him with war crimes, crimes against humanity and genocide in the Darfur region; he is still at large, even after being overthrown. When a prominent Kenyan politician, Uhuru Kenyatta, was charged with crimes against humanity after ethnic violence in the wake of his country’s 2007 presidential election, he decried the I.C.C. as a neocolonial violation of Kenya’s sovereignty. In 2013 he was narrowly elected president of Kenya. In 2014, the I.C.C. prosecutor dropped the charges against Mr. Kenyatta, fuming that Kenya’s government had obstructed evidence and intimidated witnesses. From Kenya to Kosovo, Mr. Smith presumably knows all too well how an indicted politician can mobilize his loyalists to defy and obstruct a prosecution. When Mr. Thaci’s trial started in The Hague in April, some Kosovars rallied in support of a leader seen by them as a heroic guerrilla fighter against Serbian oppression. Mr. Smith’s office has complained that Mr. Thaci and other suspects were trying to obstruct and undercut the work of prosecutors, as well as convicting two backers of the Kosovo Liberation Army for disseminating files stolen from the office.

Tess Bridgeman and Ryan Goodman of Just Security assess that the superseding indictments of Trump, Nauta, and now Carlos De Oliveira are more than simply a cover-up of a crime.

1. The coverup (obstruction) is not worse than the crime (Espionage Act) – it facilitated the ongoing criminal conduct. The attempted destruction of the video recordings was not just a coverup of the underlying crime of having unlawfully retained national defense information. Properly understood, it was also a means to continue that underlying conduct. Put another way, the attempt to delete the footage would not simply have served to hide past wrongdoing. It also could have prevented the FBI and other federal authorities from knowing that Trump continued to hold onto dozens of more highly classified materials – e.g., the boxes of materials that were never returned to the storage room, including the materials recovered during the FBI search of Mar-a-Lago in August 2022. As Bridgeman and Rosen outlined in detail in the prior Just Security article, the continued retention of those highly classified documents in an unsecure environment and without the intelligence community knowing exactly what was missing posed enormous risks to U.S. national security. The effort to destroy the video footage should be understood as facilitating that result. [...] 2. The surveillance video as a tool for understanding who had access to the classified documents. As the government explained in court filings, the U.S. Intelligence Community conducted a damage assessment and risk mitigation following the intelligence breach posed by Trump’s retaining classified documents at Mar-a-Lago (and transporting some of the material to and from Bedminster). One of the most challenging parts of that damage assessment is determining who might have had access to the materials, for how long, and under what conditions (i.e., whether visitors were left alone in the room with cell phones or other recording devices). Those facts are crucial to assessing the extent to which U.S. intelligence programs, human sources, and technical collection streams may have been compromised. The surveillance footage presumably would play a valuable role in making such assessments. The purposeful destruction of such a source of information would thus pose its own significant concerns for the continued viability of sensitive intelligence operations and U.S. national security more broadly.

John Cassidy of The New Yorker notices that ever so slowly but steadily, Number 45 is losing in the court of public opinion.

...The thing that is more difficult to gauge, largely because of the lack of precedent, is how the American public will process Trump’s legal drama between now and November, 2024. Will the accumulation of charges and evidence, and maybe even actual trials, gradually turn opinion decisively against the former President, especially among voters who aren’t highly partisan? Will things swing in his favor? Or will things stay where they are now, with views highly polarized on partisan lines? In thinking about these questions, a good place to start is the latest opinion survey from Bright Line Watch, a group of political scientists that monitors threats to democracy. The survey, which was published last week, was carried out before the latest charges against Trump were filed. On the face of things, it confirmed the familiar picture that, when it comes to anything having to do with the former President, universally acknowledged truths hardly exist. Fewer than one in six Republican voters said they believed that Trump had committed crimes in trying to overturn the 2020 election, in his actions before the January 6th riots, or in making hush-money payments to Stormy Daniels . A few more Republicans said they believed that he committed a crime in the classified-documents case , but the total was still only one in four. By contrast, at least three in four Democrats believe that Trump committed crimes in each of these instances, the results indicated. Among self-identified independents who don’t lean toward either party, the survey yielded more ambiguous results. Fewer than half of these respondents—between thirty-seven per cent and forty-six per cent, depending on the specific cases—said they believed that Trump had committed a crime. And about half of these respondents said that the charges were politically motivated. But, although these findings seem encouraging for Trump and his supporters, the survey also found that the number of independents who believe that Trump has done something criminal is growing, especially in relation to the classified-documents case. In a Bright Line Watch survey carried out last October, thirty-four per cent of independents said that a crime had been committed in that case. In the latest poll, that number had grown to forty-six per cent.

Amy Green of Inside Climate News provides dual coverage of the record-breaking heat wave in Miami with coverage of the first “chief heat officer” in the world, Miami-Dade County’s Jane Gilbert.

This summer is Miami’s hottest yet. During each of the past 14 years the average number of days with a heat index of at least 105 degrees Fahrenheit was six. This year there already have been more than 30 such days, and temperatures do not even peak here until August. By midcentury that number is projected to balloon to 88 days, or roughly three months of the year. Meanwhile water temperatures around the tip of Florida this summer have measured at potentially record-setting triple-digit numbers, prompting coral bleaching and even the death of some corals. Heat is the leading weather-related killer in the U.S., and most vulnerable are marginalized communities, the elderly, young children, pregnant women and outdoor workers, which is what Gilbert stressed to a small group gathered one recent Saturday morning at a community center in Little River, a low-income neighborhood of Miami not far from Little Haiti. The neighborhood was one of the most heat-exposed in the county, Gilbert said as she interacted with local residents, who found some relief from the heat inside the center.

Megan Molteni of STATnews describes the ongoing scientific search for understanding about the public health consequences of wildfire smoke.

More than 120 million Americans — one-third of the U.S. population — have been living under air quality alerts this summer, with citizens in New York City, Chicago, and Detroit at times experiencing some of the unhealthiest air in the world. The hazy conditions, fed by an unprecedented surge in Canadian wildfires likely fueled by climate change, has grounded planes, canceled outdoor sporting events, and filled emergency rooms with asthma patients. Although some cities are experiencing relief this week, the 1,000-plus blazes raging in boreal forests from British Columbia to Nova Scotia mean that Americans in the Midwest and eastern United States can expect more waves of eye-stinging, throat-burning smoke. That smoke is more than a nuisance: It contains dangerous particulate matter that we breathe into our lungs, and scientists are urgently calling for more research to understand the health effects of increasingly frequent exposures. They’re also worried that the widely used air quality index is insufficient to alert us to the particular threat of wildfire smoke, which early research suggests may be more harmful than other types of air pollution.

Jon Allsop of Columbia Journalism Review writes about the threats to collegiate journalism epitomized in the Texas A&M University system’s treatment of Kathleen McElroy.

Finally today, The Grammarian writes for The Philadelphia Inquirer about the awe-inspiring wonder of portmanteaus.

Barbenheimer. Bidenomics. DeSanctimonious. The portmanteau is having a moment. Portmanteaus are a clever and classic language device: combine two words — say, breakfast and lunch — to make a new word — brunch, anyone? — that has its own meaning, but whose definition can be easily divined from its origins. The moment isn’t exactly new — portmanteaus (or portmanteaux, depending on how allegiant you are to the word’s French roots) have been around a long time. But the effect (unlike that letter x) is pronounced, whether in a $235.5 million opening weekend for two movies (Barbie and Oppenheimer) that each might not have caused such a splash on its own, or a GDP growth that’s nearly four times stronger than initial projections (Bidenomics at work!), or a onetime presidential contender weighted down by some clever nicknaming from a formidable opponent (“DeSanctimonious” is more authentic than “Crooked Hillary”). These Frankenwords all work for a simple reason: They’re catchy.

Have the best possible day everyone!