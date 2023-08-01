Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ presidential campaign isn’t going well, so he’s trying to get back to what’s worked for him in the past: ugly racist culture wars over education. DeSantis is desperate to distract from things like a campaign event that drew just 30 people even after the price was slashed from $50 to $1. He’s clinging to the uproar over Florida’s Black history standards in hopes that it will make him once again the champion of anti-wokeness who looked, just months ago, like he was poised to seriously challenge Donald Trump for the Republican presidential nomination.

DeSantis is now challenging Vice President Kamala Harris to meet with him and Dr. William Allen, one of the architects of Florida’s new Black history standards. Harris has been an outspoken critic of the guidance emphasizing “how slaves developed skills which, in some instances, could be applied for their personal benefit.” But what’s important to DeSantis is that the first Black vice president and first woman vice president is despised by the Republican base, and he thinks he can win favor by going after her.

The letter DeSantis sent Harris proposing this meeting oozes smug self-regard paired with snide disrespect toward her. "I am prepared to meet as early as Wednesday of this week, but of course want to be deferential to your busy schedule should you already have a trip to the southern border planned for that day," DeSantis wrote. "Please let me know as soon as possible. What an example we could set for the nation - a serious conversation on the substance of an important issue! I hope you're feeling up to it."

From the dig at Harris for not doing enough of the specific type of posturing most favored by Republican attention hounds—posing for pictures at the border, as if that accomplishes anything—to the idea that DeSantis is the right person to be issuing an invitation to “a serious conversation on the substance” of Black history education standards to the insinuation that if she refuses, it’s because she’s not “feeling up to it” rather than because she objects to the entire concept, every word screams political stunt, not an actual invitation. The fact that DeSantis is excited that the Florida Black history standards were so egregious that they became a public scandal rather than a conversation restricted to historians and educators once again shows that all he cares about is his own political standing, which he sees as dependent on harming public education and driving meaningful representation of Black people and LGBTQ+ people and their histories out of the schools.

DeSantis no doubt expects this will be a win-win: Harris is hardly likely to participate in his political stunt, allowing him to portray himself as wanting to debate and her as afraid to do so. And if she did, he would ensure that Fox News got accounts of the meeting that made him look like the anti-woke tough guy he wants to be.

Notably, DeSantis is looking for a two-on-one conversation in which he gets Allen as back-up but Harris is apparently on her own. If she agreed to the meeting—which she absolutely should not—she should bring a serious scholar of Black history (and a kick-ass debater). There are definitely a lot of those itching to take on the Florida Black history standards. (And for the record, Allen is a political scientist, not a historian.)

Once again, DeSantis is trying to make everything about DeSantis, posturing for the benefit of a Republican base that was eating it up until 1) he was challenging Trump, who they just plain like better, and 2) they got a look at him on the campaign trail and realized he’s not a compelling candidate or human being. He’s betting that the base likes the racism in education enough to raise his own popularity by pushing it.

He has committed to this path even as multiple Black Republicans in Congress have called him out for it, with Sen. Tim Scott, a fellow presidential candidate, saying accurately, “There is no silver lining in slavery,” and, “Slavery was really about separating families, about mutilating humans and even raping their wives. It was just devastating.” Rep. Byron Donalds of Florida, who is such a hardline conservative that the far-right extremists pushed him as an alternative to Kevin McCarthy for speaker of the House, said the guidance that “slaves developed skills which, in some instances, could be applied for their personal benefit” was “wrong and needs to be adjusted.”

After DeSantis staff and allies responded with attacks, Rep. John James of Michigan tweeted at DeSantis, “#1: slavery was not CTE! Nothing about that 400 years of evil was a ‘net benefit’ to my ancestors. #2: there are only five black Republicans in Congress and you’re attacking two of them.”

He continued, using a facepalm emoji, “My brother in Christ … if you find yourself in a deep hole put the shovel down. You are now so far from the Party of Lincoln that your Ed. board is re-writing history and you’re personally attacking conservatives like @VoteTimScott and @ByronDonalds on the topic of slavery. You’ve gone too far. Stop.”

None of these Black Republicans are likely to speak up for Harris, but the message to and about DeSantis is clear: This is bad. He doesn’t care, though. Maybe he even likes it. Because DeSantis thinks he knows the way to elevate himself in the Republican Party, and if that means insisting that slavery was good, actually, and attacking every Black politician—Democrat or Republican—who dares disagree, he’s all in.