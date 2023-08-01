In the wake of yet another indictment for yet more criming, multiple indictee Donald Trump released one of his ridiculous statements. Let’s take a look, why don’t we?

The quotes below contain Trump’s full statement. I’ve left nothing out.

Statement from Trump Campaign This is nothing more than the latest corrupt chapter in the continued pathetic attempt by the Biden Crime Family and their weaponized Department of Justice to interfere with the 2024 Presidential Election, in which President Trump is the undisputed frontrunner, and leading by substantial margins.

After three years of “Sleepy Joe,” Trump is trying to make “Biden Crime Family” a thing. His campaign’s challenge, of course, is to find a crime—any crime. So far, that’s not going so hot, despite desperate attempts by MAGA House Republicans to build a case.

And yes, Trump is leading handily in the Republican primary. But no, he’s not “leading by substantial margins” in head-to-head matchups with President Joe Biden in any credible poll. But let’s say he was. How would that change anything? Either the crime happened, or it did not. It’s clear that Trump is running for president for two reasons:

He thinks it’s a get-out-of-jail-free card, and He can use campaign funds to pay his legal bills—$40 million this year alone, and mounting

But really, it takes a special kind of a-hole to cry about “weaponizing the Department of Justice” when he ran his entire first campaign amid chants of “Lock her up,” and has already promised to weaponize the Justice Department if he wins again to go after his enemies.

It goes back to that old mantra: Every Republican accusation is an admission. No one does projection better than a Republican.

But why did they wait two and a half years to bring these fake charges, right in the middle of President Trump's winning campaign for 2024?

The charges are real. Whether they are supported by the evidence? Well, that’s what the legal process is for. Who cares how long it took? It’s within the statute of limitations. And in any case, if you’re indicting a president, you’d better get it right. It takes time to make sure the case is airtight.

Meanwhile, he hasn’t won shit yet. Running for president doesn’t provide blanket criminal immunity.

Why was it announced the day after the big Crooked Joe Biden scandal broke out from the Halls of Congress?

Oh look, Donald is recycling “crooked” from back in 2020. Too bad he spent so much energy on “sleepy.” Rebrandings are tough. Just ask Coca-Cola. Or Elon Musk.

To be fair, it is scandalous that Biden took a phone call from his son and said hello to his dinner guests. Clearly, Trump can’t relate to anyone who loves their children.

Meanwhile, not even House Republicans are claiming they found anything of substance in that testimony. But the truth has never stopped Trump from trying to create his own reality.

The answer is, election interference!

Who was it that said, “Accuse your enemy of what you yourself are doing to sow confusion”? Saul Alinski? Lenin? Goebbels? It’s attributed to everyone, but it’s a standard enough notion that Plato likely muttered it while sitting around.

Regardless: that.

The lawlessness of these persecutions of President Trump and his supporters is reminiscent of Nazi Germany in the 1930s, the former Soviet Union, and other authoritarian, dictatorial regimes.

“The thing that a prosecutor is doing in a courtroom in front of a judge is totally lawless, because I’m too stupid to understand the definition of ‘lawless.’”

Now, had he been lined up against a wall and shot, without due process and a trial, well then, that would’ve been “lawless.”

You know what else is lawless? Trump literally ran on imprisoning his critics for the mere fact that they were his critics. Luckily, all he managed to do was pardon all his friends from their lawlessness, including those grifting off Trump’s supporters.

President Trump has always followed the law and the Constitution, with advice from many highly accomplished attorneys.

LOL, says the insurrectionist who literally tried to steal an election.

At least four of his attorneys are named as co-conspirators in today’s indictment. Maybe the criminals he surrounded himself with weren’t providing the best advice?

These un-American witch hunts will fail and President Trump will be re-elected to the White House so he can save our country from the abuse, incompetence, and corruption that is running through the veins of our country at levels never seen before

Trump thought he could murder someone in broad daylight, in the middle of Fifth Avenue in New York City, and face no consequences. The reality that he might, indeed, have to account for his crimes seems to finally be seeping in. That is, despite his claims, actually quite American.

Three years ago we had strong borders, energy independence, no inflation, and a great economy. Today, we are a nation in decline. President Trump will not be deterred by disgraceful and unprecedented political targeting!

Three years ago we were dying by the thousands as COVID ravaged our country and the world, our economy shut down as a result. As FactCheck.org noted, “The economy lost 2.9 million jobs. The unemployment rate increased by 1.6 percentage points to 6.3%.” There are fewer people crossing the border today than when Trump was president. Who knows what he’s talking about with that “energy independence” nonsense, since that’s never been a thing.

These are going to be tough days for Trump. Sure, he’ll parlay these indictments into serious fundraising, but it’s all being swallowed by his lawyers’ fees, which apparently he’s actually paying this time. They’re likely asking for cash up front.

MAGA conservative voters won’t care. This all fits nicely into their “deep state” fantasies. But it doesn’t matter. Justice is slowly grinding its wheels, and regardless of what the courts decide, the odds are almost certain that we will see a Biden-Trump battle at the ballot box next year. And the contrast between Biden, who is being attacked for answering a call from his son, and Trump, who will be collecting indictments as if they were Pokemon cards, could not possibly be starker.