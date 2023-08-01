If you hadn’t heard, disgraced former President Donald Trump was indicted. No, not the indictment connected to his stealing and trying to hide classified documents after he left office. No, not that other indictment connected to his dubious financial dealings in trying to cover up an extramarital affair, either. This is a new indictment connected to the events of Jan. 6, 2021, and Trump’s attempts to remain president after having been roundly spanked by Joe Biden in the 2020 election.

News of Trump’s pending indictment gave news junkies everywhere a long day of anticipation, but we have all been rewarded as the Donald (and possibly Rudy Giuliani, Sidney Powell, John Eastman, and Jeffrey Clark) faces four new counts, including “Conspiracy to Defraud the United States” and “Conspiracy to Obstruct an Official Proceeding.”

It is a rare and glorious day for justice in America, and the reactions are pouring in.

First, a man who was intimately affected by the lies and deceit perpetrated by Donald Trump and his conspirators: former D.C. Police Officer Michael Fanone.

x “Donald Trump spent his entire lifetime fucking around and he’s about to find out. I’d like to think that in some small way I played a part in all this.”



-- Mike Fanone on Trump's indictment — Ryan J. Reilly (@ryanjreilly) August 1, 2023

Wanna watch something funny on Fox News?

x Juan Williams "At this point, it’s hard to separate yourself as a Republican from being a Trump supporter and defender” pic.twitter.com/r8CQlzgSk8 — Shane Goldmacher (@ShaneGoldmacher) August 1, 2023

Here’s a funny one I call, “Bus, meet Trump.”

x Mike Pence statement: “Today's indictment serves as an important reminder: anyone who puts himself over the Constitution should never be President of the United States...Our country is more important than one man. Our Constitution is more important than any one man’s career." — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) August 1, 2023

Here’s a little bit of history for you:

x BREAKING: FOR THE FIRST TIME IN HISTORY

A PRESIDENT HAS BEEN INDICTED

FOR THE THIRD TIME #TrumpIndictment — John Fugelsang (@JohnFugelsang) August 1, 2023

Former Biden press secretary Jen Psaki did her best to remain professional about her glee.

x See you in a moment we have a lot of indictment notes pic.twitter.com/91zwXjPU8g — Jen Psaki (@jrpsaki) August 1, 2023

How’s the right wing of the country doing?

x The far right is responding in an extremely normal way to the indictment pic.twitter.com/dX9M5qd65N — Robert Silverman (@BobSaietta) August 1, 2023

How about Donald Trump himself?

Let’s not forget that there are a lot of crummy and powerful people connected to this indictment. That means we can at least dream of indictments yet to come.

x If Ginni Thomas gets indicted my soul will spontaneously leave my body and ascend to a higher plane of existence — Jay Willis (@jaywillis) August 1, 2023

And finally, a reminder that former officer Fanone deserves another medal.