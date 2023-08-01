If you hadn’t heard, disgraced former President Donald Trump was indicted. No, not the indictment connected to his stealing and trying to hide classified documents after he left office. No, not that other indictment connected to his dubious financial dealings in trying to cover up an extramarital affair, either. This is a new indictment connected to the events of Jan. 6, 2021, and Trump’s attempts to remain president after having been roundly spanked by Joe Biden in the 2020 election.
News of Trump’s pending indictment gave news junkies everywhere a long day of anticipation, but we have all been rewarded as the Donald (and possibly Rudy Giuliani, Sidney Powell, John Eastman, and Jeffrey Clark) faces four new counts, including “Conspiracy to Defraud the United States” and “Conspiracy to Obstruct an Official Proceeding.”
It is a rare and glorious day for justice in America, and the reactions are pouring in.
First, a man who was intimately affected by the lies and deceit perpetrated by Donald Trump and his conspirators: former D.C. Police Officer Michael Fanone.
Wanna watch something funny on Fox News?
Here’s a funny one I call, “Bus, meet Trump.”
Here’s a little bit of history for you:
Former Biden press secretary Jen Psaki did her best to remain professional about her glee.
How’s the right wing of the country doing?
How about Donald Trump himself?
Let’s not forget that there are a lot of crummy and powerful people connected to this indictment. That means we can at least dream of indictments yet to come.
And finally, a reminder that former officer Fanone deserves another medal.