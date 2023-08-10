A fourth batch of indictments looms large for the thrice-indicted, twice-impeached rapist who once occupied the White House and is determined to reclaim it. And so Donald Trump is lashing out, with attack ads against Fani Willis, district attorney for Fulton County, Georgia. The ads highlight allegations Willis categorically denies, all in a signature Trump move: Discredit anyone who dares hold him accountable.

In a fantastic email sent on Thursday, Willis laid out how her staff, and she, should respond.

Via the Atlanta Journal-Constitution:

A MANDATE — MUST READ

Good Morning FCDA Family:



It is my understanding that an ad was put in the Atlanta market to run between today 8/9 and 8/13 that will have derogatory and false information about me as the District Attorney of the Atlanta Judicial Circuit. Apparently a lot of money was spent to run this ad in the Atlanta market over the next 5 days. That means the ad will run quite frequently over the next 5 days. Each of you represents me. Especially, ADA’s who all took an oath under my name. We often remind you if you are an ADA you are my personal staff and represent me. Many of you are quite kind to me, very protective, and will become very defensive if someone attempts to attack me, the office or your colleagues. You may not comment in any way on the ad or any of the negativity that may be expressed against me, your colleagues, this office in coming days, weeks or months. We have no personal feelings against those we investigate or prosecute and we should not express any. This is business, it will never be personal.

We have a job to do. In this office, we prosecute based on the facts and the law. The law is non-partisan. You should feel no need to defend me. I shared with this office at last Friday’s meeting 1/1000" of the negative or derogatory comments I receive. I invited you into an hour of my typical day. I am not concerned with the calls, emails, or ads and you should not concern yourself with them. This is a reminder that it is against office policy to comment on these matters on social media or any public forum. No employee of this office may make any public comments related to the noise. Your instruction from me is to ignore all the noise and keep doing your job with excellence. Please make it an absolutely phenomenal day and stay safe.



Yours in Service,

Fani T. Willis

District Attorney

Atlanta Judicial Circuit

Fulton County, Georgia