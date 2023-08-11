Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' presidential campaign may be cratering badly thanks to his liver-and-fava-beans personality, but that doesn't mean we'll stop hearing from him anytime soon. DeSantis is still trying to find the magic words that will allow him to out-Trump Donald Trump and seize the mantle of Dear Leader. Because Republicanism is now a fascist movement, Ron remains quite certain that the magic answer involves killing people. Well, and firing all the college professors, but mostly the killing people part.

On Thursday, an Iowa voter gave DeSantis a new chance to polish his message by asking him whether he'd consider ordering drone strikes inside Mexico if he becomes president—ostensibly, to bomb Mexican drug cartels.

“We will absolutely reserve the right if they’re invading our country and killing our people,” DeSantis replied. Nice going, random Iowa asshole, that's just what the Republican campaign trail needed: a new battle over who's most eager to bomb Mexico, of all places. Thank God this voter doesn't have an irrational hatred of French speakers, or DeSantis would be demanding the carpet bombing of Quebec.

DeSantis emphasized to NBC News that he meant it, but not without giving us another example of why America's top political experts still suspect Ron of being a poorly constructed robot in a Spirit Halloween "human" suit. “We’d be willing to lean in against them, and we reserve the right to defend our country,” he asserted.

You're going to lean in against drug smugglers ... with drones? Who the hell talks like that? What sort of half-wit catchphrase is that supposed to be?

Has there ever been a military strike dubbed Operation Lean In? No, because it's cringeworthy. It's always Operation Sizzled Eagle or Operation Vermillion Boomboom or the like. You don't name your deadly murder campaigns with the language of gauzy self-help books.

As bizarre as it seems, the notion that the United States should conduct military strikes against alleged drug sites in Mexico, even if Mexico has objections to the plan, is at this point not all that controversial among fascist Republicans; have to bomb something, after all, and if we bombed the drug shipments when they were making their way down Texas highways it would make Texas Gov. Greg Abbott look bad.

For DeSantis, though, this is just another opportunity to emphasize that he quite certainly sees the presidency as a free ticket to militarized violence. DeSantis has already proposed that U.S. border patrols be allowed to execute suspected drug smugglers on sight, leaving it to the discretion of officers to decide which border crossers they think are smugglers and which they don't. But what else would we expect from someone who enlisted in the military "hoping for a deployment to Guantánamo Bay."

We can expect other Republican candidates to pipe up with similar plans as well. Conservatism demands it at this point; that's why Abbott can get away with putting sharpened saw blades along his illegal Rio Grande buoy line. The Republican base has been itching for "justifiable" violence and aren't too picky about who the targets might be or what the consequences might be.

