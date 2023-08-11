Grab a seat, you’re going to need to sit down for this: Kellogg’s has gone woke. How woke? The breakfast food maker is so woke that white supremacist and former adviser to Donald Trump, Stephen Miller, is hopping mad and filed a complaint with the EEOC, about not only racism in Frosted Flakes, but gay Pop-Tarts!

Miller’s right-wing nonprofit organization America First Legal has sent out a series of tweets highlighting its complaints that Kellogg’s “appears to be using company resources to engage in illegal racial discrimination.” Wowsers. Very quickly you realize that Miller and his team of race-war obsessives are claiming that “Kellogg’s hiring, training, and promotion policies and programs are infused with woke ideology.” What does this mean exactly?

It seems to mean that Kellogg’s making a pledge to try and diversify its business, both in terms of race as well as gender, means that they are discriminating against white men. In Miller’s white world, the only truly capable employees are white ones. Male white ones. But this isn’t the worst of it. According to America First Legal, Kellogg’s “has discarded the Company’s long-held family-friendly marketing approach to politicize and sexualize its products.”

Hold onto your hat.

Tony the Tiger? Noooooooo! It gets worse.

x /15 Also in 2022, the Company brand Pop-Tarts® released a limited-edition “NEON Pink Block Party Lemonade Pop-Tarts®.” The box illustrations depict cartoon drawings of people waving rainbow flags. https://t.co/Lv8aetTeEI — America First Legal (@America1stLegal) August 9, 2023

It’s pretty clear that if you eat those Pop-Tarts you’re totally going be turned gay or trans or something. I think that’s in the Bible!

So now Kellogg’s joins the ranks of Chik-fil-A, Cracker Barrell, and Budweiser as targets for their war on woke. What is “woke”? Anything that isn’t white and male and Christian conservative.

