While MAGA types froth about critiques of Jason Aldean’s “small town” lynching ditty, and defend what they think is their very own special white music genre, I’m sorry to have to burst their bubbles (though I’m not really sorry). Country music, from its very beginning here in the U.S., owes much to Black music and Black musicians.

That this history has been pretty much erased and untaught is no surprise. Black folks are far too often whitewashed out of history books. It’s no coincidence folks documenting the recent Montgomery riverboat throwdown have also mocked Aldean’s musical white wet dream. It points to a deeper understanding of just who Black people are and what our history really is.

So let’s take a look at Black folks and country music, both past and present.

Before we dive into today’s music, consider this concise video about Aldean, racism, and country music, posted last Sunday by the folks at NowThis.

x After immense backlash, country singer Jason Aldean removed a BLM protest clip from his music video for ‘Try That In A Small Town,’ but the video is still racist — here's why pic.twitter.com/6xOfgqtIfZ — NowThis (@nowthisnews) August 7, 2023

I agree with author Dante Stewart, who tweeted last month that “there is this idea that only white people represent ‘small town America’ and I'm going to need us to get rid of that.”

x Or that country music only reflects white America. It is soaked in the contributions of black folk even if they didn’t always get their just due, folks like Lesley Riddle, Rufus “Tee-Tot” Payne, Gus Cannon and DeFord Bailey, one of the Grand Ol Opry’s early members https://t.co/othDk3X5xU pic.twitter.com/THoVdeONuH — Homeo Santos (@brokeninterval) July 20, 2023

An excellent starting place to explore the Black roots of country music is the story of DeFord Bailey. Nashville's PBS station, NPT, produced a 26-minute documentary, “DeFord Bailey: A Legend Lost,” in 2010.

The half-hour documentary about the early star of the Grand Ole Opry features appearances by Bailey’s three children and was narrated by R&B legend Lou Rawls. DeFord Bailey learned to play the harmonica while bedridden with polio at the age of three and became a stunning player of what he referred to as “black hillbilly music.” He was a popular Opry star in the 1920s and ’30s, when the medium of radio allowed him to overcome the racial strictures of the era. Bailey also toured, however, sharing the bill with rising country stars like Bill Monroe and Roy Acuff, who appreciated the crowds drawn by his name and musical prowess. Being on the road was difficult and dangerous for Bailey, especially in the South, where Jim Crow laws meant he could not eat, lodge or socialize with his fellow performers in public.

You can watch it in its entirety below. (Full transcript here.)

x YouTube Video

Here are two short clips of him performing at the Grand Ole Opry.

x #OTD Deford Bailey joined the ancestors (Dec 14, 1899 - Jul 2, 1982). 1st African-African to perform at the Grand Ole Opry and one of the 1st Black stars of country music.



Deford Bailey…🎧

Pt.2#History #MusicIsLife pic.twitter.com/hq9yGBuDft — Jazz the Professor (@LikeButta3) July 2, 2023

Next up: Lesley Riddle. Traditional Voices Group has his biography.

Lesley Riddle was born June 13, 1905 in the Silvers Gap community of western Yancey County [North Carolina]. Before he entered his teens, his parents, Ed and Hattie, separated and Hattie took the three children and moved to Kingsport, Tennessee. … When he was in his mid-teens Lesley had a horrific accident on a visit to the Clinchfield Cement plant to see a friend, in which his right foot slipped into an auger in the floor. The giant screw chewed his leg off up to the knee. By all rights, he should have died, if not from shock then infection. He lived and the state of North Carolina provided him some rehabilitation and education at a facility in Durham. This handicap allowed Lesley a lot of down time and he became interested in the guitar. His mother’s brother, Ed Martin, played guitar and knew dozens of blues and gospel numbers. Ed taught Lesley some guitar techniques and introduced him to other musicians around Kingsport. Lesley was barely healed from his leg amputation when he and Uncle Ed were arguing over a shotgun. The gun discharged while Lesley’s right hand gripped the end of the barrel. He lost the middle and ring fingers of his hand. Later, Lesley had to adjust his picking techniques to use only his thumb, index and little fingers.

The “Black in Appalachia” YouTube channel produced this 12-minute Lesley Riddle biography.

x YouTube Video

From the video notes:

The American Songster, Dom Flemons is joined by Rene Rodgers of the Birthplace of Country Music Museum and Lonnie Salyer, president of the Appalachian Cultural Music Association to discuss the life, times and impact of Lesley Riddle on what would eventually be called Country Music.

The “Birth of Country Music” website has more on Riddle:

Riddle met other musicians during his time in Tennessee, and he was soon a regular in the area’s music scene, especially with other black artists including Steven Tarter, Brownie McGhee, and John Henry Lyons. It was Lyons who introduced Riddle to Carter, and he soon became fast friends with the family, staying with them at their home in Maces Springs, Virginia, for weeks at a time and accompanying Carter on his song collecting trips. Maybelle Carter credited Riddle with teaching her the “bottleneck” style of guitar picking, in which the index finger plays the melody while the thumb keeps the rhythm on the bass strings. Of Maybelle’s playing, Riddle said: “You don’t have to give Maybelle any lessons. You let her see you playing something, she’ll get it – you better believe it.” Riddle taught The Carter Family such songs as “The Cannon Ball,” “I Know What It Means to Be Lonesome,” “Coal Miner Blues,” and “Let the Church Roll On.” In 1942, Riddle and his wife moved to Rochester, New York, and lost touch with both The Carter Family and music. A few years later he sold his guitar. In the mid-1960s, Mike Seeger met Riddle, and he interviewed and recorded him on several occasions during the 1960s and 1970s. With Seeger’s influence, Riddle performed at such venues as the Smithsonian Folk Festival and the Mariposa Folk Festival, as well as the Carter Family Fold before he passed away in 1980.

x Reminder that "country music" was a genre created by the record industry in the 1920s to sell hillbilly music to white people and race records to black people even though they were the same music. https://t.co/ZSEVcWsYdv https://t.co/Ii2U0IEM73 pic.twitter.com/JFs2sCWpWM — Daebak! An Asian Drama Podcast (@daebakpodcast1) December 21, 2022

Here’s Riddle performing the classic country folk ballad “John Henry.”

x YouTube Video

x Mother Maybelle Carter credited Leslie Riddle with teaching her the “Carter Scratch” technique later adopted by Chet Atkins & Doc Watson. Riddle never recorded with or appeared on stage with the Carters, due to Jim Crow laws. (marker in Yancey Co.) #BlackHistoryMonth pic.twitter.com/gS6k3ifg3w — North Carolina Highway Historical Markers (@NC_Markers) February 9, 2021

There are no recordings of the next musician on our list, yet he had a major, well-documented impact on someone who would become a major country music star.

Hillybilly Music tells Rufus Payne’s story:

Rufus Payne may not have really been a hillbilly music singer or performer in the strictest sense of the word. But his influence on country music and one particular performer in particular, Hank Williams, has been documented through the years. He was living in Greenville, Alabama when a youngster by the name of Hiram Williams met him. He became known as Tee Tot to Hank. Hank got his first guitar from his mother, Lillie. It cost her $3.50 and she has told authors that she paid for it fifty cents a month until it was paid for. Hank contributed to that effort by turning over the money he made from his shoeshining efforts and selling peanuts. One story goes he was so happy when he got it, he ran outside and slipped and fell and broke his arm. But even with the cast on, he still tried to play the guitar. Working the streets in Georgiana, Alabama, Hank encountered someone Jay Caress called a '...worldly-wise old black street minstrel.' He played the guitar and would entertain folks on the street corners to try and get a bit of money. That man was Rufus Payne, who locals called "Tee Tot". That was short for "Teetotaler"but in another sense, it more likely had to do with the storied 'tea' that he always had in his flask, a combination of home brew whiskey and tea. Rufus worked part time doing odd jobs such as cleaning or delivery for a local business, Peagler's Drug Store. And spent other times, playing his music with two other musicians for anyone that would listen and contribute a few coins. He often played local dances when asked. Hank met Tee Tot when he was about 12 years old. But that relationship would be the beginning of a legend.

x Remembering Rufus "Tee-Tot" Payne, Musical Mentor to Hank Williams.



Payne was an African American musician who performed in Alabama and Louisiana. While playing in Georgiana in 1932, Rufus met a youngster named Hiram Williams and taught him how to play the guitar. pic.twitter.com/eI4MXI5lj7 — niloc1406195 Colin President Elect 😜😜😂😂 (@niloc14061952) October 26, 2022

Hank Williams Jr. wrote this tribute to his father’s friend and mentor Tee Tot in 2001.

x YouTube Video

Fast-forward to the first Black country music superstar: the one and only Charley Pride. Mississippi Writers & Musicians offers this bio, written by Damian Allen.

Charley Frank Pride was born in Sledge, Mississippi, on March 18, 1934. Charley’s parents were both sharecroppers and cotton pickers. In 1956 Charley’s mother died. Charley’s father retired from driving school buses and cutting hair, and today lives in Quitman County. Before Charley’s mother died, she and his father had eleven children: eight boys and three girls. Since he was young and couldn’t decide for himself what he could or couldn’t do, he was forced to pick cotton as a child. However, he grew up listening to country music. He walked around the house singing songs of Hank Williams and Roy Acuff. At the age of six, his happiest moments were spent listening to the Grand Ole Opry on the country music radio station. As the days, weeks, and months went by, Charley was given the nickname “Mocking Bird” by a neighbor who says Charley’s daily chores were to sing each morning and to play baseball. When Charley Pride was fourteen, he bought his first guitar from Sears and Roebuck and taught himself how to play by listening to different songs on the radio. Charley didn’t want to follow his father’s footsteps. His plan was to become famous in baseball, but his dream was to be a country singer. At the age of seventeen, he began to seek his fortune.

Elizabeth Thomas at Musician Guide continues his story.

Encouraged by the growing acceptance of blacks in the major leagues, Pride aimed for a career as a professional ballplayer; he figured he might become a country singer after he broke all the important records and retired from sports. When he turned seventeen, he left home to seek his fortune; by 1955 he had won a spot in the Negro American Leagues. … At some point during this stage of his life, Pride also noticed the country band practicing in the apartment next to his. He went over and introduced himself, and the band occasionally invited him to play and sing with them at local nightclubs. Soon Pride was getting club engagements on his own, and in 1963, country star Red Sovine saw him perform at one of these establishments. Sovine liked what he heard, and urged Pride to go to Nashville, telling him who to audition for. But Pride still held on to his dream of becoming a major league ballplayer, and did not heed Sovine until a 1964 tryout with the New York Mets convinced him that he did not have what it took to make it in professional baseball. On the way back to Great Falls after his rejection by the Mets, Pride decided to stop in Nashville. He sang for manager Jack D. Johnson, and, in the words of Ebony magazine: "Impressed that a Black man could sing country music, Johnson asked Pride to sing in his natural voice. Pride told him he was." Johnson took some of his new discovery's demo tapes to famed country guitarist Chet Atkins, who was also head of RCA Victor Records. Atkins decided to sign Pride, but, unsure that the then predominantly white, Southern audiences that enjoyed country music were ready to welcome a black performer, released the singer's first single, "Snakes Crawl at Night," in 1966 without the usual publicity photographs. "Snakes Crawl at Night," and Pride's succeeding song, "Just Between You and Me," did well on the country charts. At his first large concert, however, before ten thousand fans in Detroit, the preliminary applause faded to shocked silence when the black man walked onstage. Fortunately, he was more than able to get the crowd cheering again when he began to sing.

For an in-depth look at Pride’s life and music, take a look at the PBS “American Masters” episode about him.

Often referred to as the “Jackie Robinson of Country music,” merging the line between country music and baseball was a seamless transition for Charley Pride. Raised as less than a citizen in segregated Mississippi, Pride’s buttery voice and steely resolve earned him a place as one of American music’s most impactful artists. He landed in Nashville in 1963, the same year the Tennessee capital was the site of sit-ins and racial violence. Two years later, he was a major label recording artist in the otherwise lily-white country music field, and in short time he became a superstar whose path would lead him to a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award and a place in the Country Music Hall of Fame. Pride’s story is a lesson in the ways that art can triumph over prejudice and defeat injustice. It is a window into the complicated story of the American South and its music. It is a tale of black and white, shaded in gray. And for decades, Pride’s hands – which have cradled fine guitars and entertainer of the year trophies – still feel the sharp sting of Mississippi Delta cotton bolls.

You can watch the whole episode below.

x YouTube Video

My grandmother was white and from Kansas. She loved country music, and she was also a mega Ray Charles fan. She also played a mouth harp and a mandolin, and was an expert whistler.

She would whistle in harmony along with Charles’ records. Because of her, I became a fan, too.

From Ray Charles’ entry at the Country Music Hall of Fame:

Ray Charles Robinson was born in Albany, Georgia, on September 23, 1930. His mother, Retha Williams, raised him in the small rural town of Greenville, in northwest Florida. He endured grinding poverty in the Deep South at a time when Black Americans suffered the pervasive abuses of racism and Jim Crow segregation. Tragedy struck Charles early in life, at age five, when he witnessed the drowning of his younger brother. A few months later, he began to go blind from what was later diagnosed as juvenile glaucoma. Enrolled in the Florida School for the Deaf and Blind, in St. Augustine, the musically precocious boy learned to read and write music in Braille, play piano and clarinet, and compose musical scores in his head. Charles absorbed musical influences from everywhere. He heard gospel singing at church, blues on the jukebox, classical music at school, the piano jazz of Art Tatum, the big-band swing of Duke Ellington and Artie Shaw, and the country tunes of Roy Acuff, Bill Monroe, and Hank Williams on the radio. “I felt [country] was the closest music, really, to the blues,” Charles recalled. “They’d make them steel guitars cry and whine, and it really attracted me.”

David Cantwell wrote about Ray Charles’ epic “Modern Sounds” country music albums for Rolling Stone in 2019.

In early 1963, when incoming Alabama governor George Wallace delivered his infamous “segregation now, segregation tomorrow, segregation forever” speech, the Number One record on the nation’s R&B chart, as well as a recent Top Ten hit on pop radio, was “You Are My Sunshine” by Ray Charles. That country standard was already well-known to generations of pop fans, thanks to sunny, sing-a-long recordings by Gene Autry, Bing Crosby and others. But Charles’ version was something else. A fierce and danceable duet with Raelette Margie Hendrix, Charles’ “You Are My Sunshine” swiped a song from the country canon, the music then, as now, most associated with Southern racism, and mixed it with unmistakable soul rhythms and a vocal attack born in the black church. The record was a subtle, and in many ways not subtle at all, embodiment of the integration Wallace and other racists were standing against. Charles’ two previous singles had pulled a similarly subversive trick, but with a twist. Just like his “You Are My Sunshine,” Charles’ versions of “I Can’t Stop Loving You” and “You Don’t Know Me” had foregrounded the bluesy, soulful voice of an African-American man singing mostly already old country songs. But instead of the call-and-response shouts and rhythms of soul music, these previous records had surrounded Charles with state-of-the-art country-pop arrangements, string-bejeweled and augmented by a mass of backing vocals. They were even bigger hits than “You Are My Sunshine” had been. When Charles first announced he wanted to do an album of country songs, his new record label, ABC, argued it was a bad idea: He’d lose fans. But Charles bet that, though he might anger some of his listeners, he would gain many more. Modern Sounds in Country and Western Music and its sequel Modern Sounds in Country and Western Music, Volume 2, both originally released in 1962, proved immensely popular. In addition, they aided Charles’ transition from soul giant and budding pop star to American icon. The albums have gone in and out of print over the decades, more often cited for their historical importance than actually listened to. Now both albums are being reissued, digitally and on CD, as well as vinyl, by Concord Records, with the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum also hosting a panel discussion of the records.

The first album opens with a country take on “Bye Bye Love”: x YouTube Video

Fast-forward a half-century or so, and a new generation of Black country artists has arrived. A dozen of them were covered in this excellent 2022 piece by Matthew Leimkuehler and Dave Paulson, for the Nashville Tennessean. They hail from Texas, New Jersey, England, Quebec and beyond. They play banjos, belt out ballads and create global dance sensations. They sing about pervasive injustice, universal heartbreak or simply having a beer with buddies. These 12 singular talents cover all corners of the musical map, but they've all been drawn to Nashville, where they've embraced the sounds, songcraft and traditions of country music — while expanding its horizons at the same time. Below, get to know just a few of the exciting artists shaping country music's "All American" future. There isn’t enough space to cover all 12 in this story, so look for the other 11 in the comments. But first, meet Mickey Guyton.

From her AllMusic biography, by Matt Collar:

Born Candace Mycale Guyton in 1983 in Arlington, Texas, Guyton spent much of her childhood moving with her family as her father pursued his career in engineering. Music, however, was a constant for the burgeoning performer, who first began singing with her church choir at age five. Growing up, Guyton listened to a genre-crossing blend of music, including country stars Dolly Parton and LeAnn Rimes, gospel artists BeBe & CeCe Winans, and pop/R&B icon Whitney Houston. She developed a flexible vocal style, and after high school moved to California, where she enrolled at Santa Monica College and began pursuing a music career. Following several years of working day jobs and performing, Guyton met Julian Raymond, an experienced producer who believed in her potential. Raymond introduced her to managers Gary Borman and Steve Moir, whose clients included Keith Urban and Faith Hill. … In the spring of 2020, Guyton released the empowering, socially conscious ballad "What Are you Gonna Tell Her?" as the first single off her third EP, Bridges. On the heels of the record's release, she became the first Black female artist to perform her own song at the ACM Awards ceremony when she joined Keith Urban for "What Are You Gonna Tell Her?" Another song off her EP, "Black Like Me," gained viral attention in the wake of the Black Lives Matter protests and earned a Grammy nomination for Best Country Solo Performance, making Guyton the first Black female artist to earn the nomination.

Jada Watson wrote this Guyton profile for Think in 2021:

Guyton's story feels all too familiar for the nonwhite women and LGBTQ+ artists who have historically been marginalized by the country industry 2020 was a critical year for Guyton. Five years after she released her debut single, "Better Than You Left Me," which country radio mostly dropped after just a few months of airplay, Guyton made a surprise appearance at the annual Country Radio Seminar to perform "What Are You Gonna Tell Her?" An indictment of gender disparities in society, the song spoke pointedly to her audience about the radio industry's role in marginalizing women, artists of color and LGBTQ+ people within the industry. In a panel discussion after the performance, one program director praised the song and indicated that if he had the track, he would play it immediately. Guyton's team rushed the demo to production and released the single on March 6, 2020. And yet, despite the seeming enthusiasm for the song, it failed to gain traction on the radio, appearing most often in the middle of the night, according to my recent report, " Redlining in Country Music ." This scenario occurred again with Guyton's singles "Black Like Me" and "Heaven Down Here." According to my research, Guyton's three singles got a combined 0.01 percent of the annual airplay in 2020 (around 70 percent of which fell in the evenings and overnight). It was played just enough for programmers to say they tried, but not enough for the song to have a real chance to be heard by country radio audiences. Even so, Guyton's music is garnering praise for the range of important social issues it addresses. And now, the Grammys may reward that depth with a golden statue. This story — of a song with critical acclaim that struggles to get radio airplay — is all too common in the country music industry. More specifically, it's all too familiar for nonwhite women and LGBTQ+ artists, who have historically been relegated to the margins of the industry.

Here’s Guyton performing “Black Like Me” at the 2021 Grammy Awards.

x YouTube Video

Lyrics:

Little kid in a small town

I did my best just to fit in

Broke my heart on the playground, mmh

When they said I was different



Oh, now

Now, I'm all grown up and nothin' has changed

Yeah, it's still the same

It's a hard life on easy street

Just white painted picket fences far as you can see

If you think we live in the land of the free

You should try to be black like me



My daddy worked day and night

For an old house and a used car

Just to live that good life, mmh

It shouldn't be twice as hard



Oh, now

Now, I'm all grown up and nothin' has changed

Yeah, it's still the same

It's a hard life on easy street

Just white painted picket fences far as you can see

If you think we live in the land of the free

You should try to be, oh, black like me



Oh, I know

I'm not

The only one

Oh, yeah

Who feels

Like I

I don't belong



It's a hard life on easy street

Just white painted picket fences far as you can see

And if you think we live in the land of the free

You should try to be, oh, black like me



Oh, and some day we'll all be free

And I'm proud to be, oh, black like me

And I'm proud to be black like me

I'm proud to be black like me

Black like me