Last year, social media lit up Donald Trump over the ultra-cheap pauper’s grave that he created for his first wife Ivana, right next to the first hole at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey. It was noted, included by this writer, that his choice was likely a grift: In New Jersey, cemeteries are exempt from income, property, and sales taxes. With Ivana’s arrival, the Bedminster club was suddenly more than a golf course—it was a burial site.

One year later, there’s a shocking story out of the tabloid Daily Mail: The grave is now so overgrown and unkempt it is barely visible. How the hell can Trump justify this? How can any of Ivana’s kids be okay with this?

The Daily Mail has a bunch of images from Richard Harbus, who Snopes’ fact check notes was indeed at last week’s 2023 LIV Golf Invitational held at Bedminster.

Photos taken after her burial in 2022 appeared to show the same location as the photos published in August 2023, based on the topography and trees in both sets of photographs. ... Because the location of the August 2023 photos appears to match the location of Ivana Trump's gravesite in older pictures, and because the photographer credited with the August 2023 photos was indeed at the golf course for the LIV tournament, the claim was True.

One has to see the images and video to get a full appreciation of the neglect.

Before:

x Beautiful final resting place for your mom, @DonaldJTrumpJr. I especially love the inscription on her gravestone. Truly heartwarming. RIP Ivana. pic.twitter.com/fzsGCcgPF1 — Hamish Mitchell (@H_MitchellPhoto) July 30, 2022

After:

x Imagine Biden letting his first wife's grave look like this: pic.twitter.com/gC0cJLxKI1 — Kim ☮🌈 🌻😼💙㊙🥵 (@kino5336) August 13, 2023

Trump’s poor treatment of Ivana, even after her death, sparked disgust last summer as people posted to social media photos of more elaborate graves for pets than the mother of Trump’s eldest three children got. The comparisons are popping up again.

x Nixon’s dog Checkers’ grave.



Trump’s first wife Ivana. 👇 pic.twitter.com/4SEydMu6NC — Hoodlum 🇺🇸 (@NotHoodlum) August 13, 2023

Yet even after all that, Trump has managed to degrade her memory even more, leaving absolutely no doubt of the kind of person he is.

An unnamed Trump official promised The Daily Mail a larger headstone once “the soil sets.” Sure, Jan. It’s been well over a year. There was, most likely, no intention to revamp the grave, already neglected and forgotten. One would think that with the $2 billion that Jared Kushner got from the Saudis, he could have coughed up a few bucks to let his mother-in-law rest with some kind of dignity.

Instead, Ivana’s final resting place has become prime fodder for the “Trump yells at kid with lawnmower” meme.

x Hey kid, I'll pay you an extra $5 to skip Ivana's grave - forever. pic.twitter.com/n6ANjOyq8N — VOTE 🇺🇸 🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊 (@CommittoVote) August 13, 2023

Editor’s note: This story has been updated to include Snopes’ fact check.