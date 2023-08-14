Several months after Xwitter CEO Elon Musk challenged Meta CEO and fellow nine-figure billionaire Mark Zuckeberg to a mixed martial arts fight, it is now clear that like so many of Musk’s grandiose claims, no such fight will ever take place.

On Sunday, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg posted on Threads, “I think we can all agree Elon isn't serious and it's time to move on.”

The post from Zuckerberg came after weeks of hemming and hawing from Musk—who, remember, made the challenge in the first place. The final straw was likely Musk suddenly tweeting about how he had some back problem that might require him to get surgery and push off the fight for a “few months.”

“If Elon ever gets serious about a real date and official event, he knows how to reach me. Otherwise, time to move on,” wrote Zuckerberg, who is worth a paltry $107.4 billion to Musk’s $225.5 billion. Musk's willful recklessness seems to have started as mild billionaire bullying and resulted in a weak publicity stunt.

RELATED STORY: Twitter's value is in the toilet, thanks to Musk. Can it be saved?

In June, Musk got into one of his patented Twitter sniping fights. He was angry that Zuckerberg’s Meta had launched Threads, a social media experience similar to Musk’s flailing Twitter. Musk remarked that Meta was trying to turn the world into a place where all digital interactions were “exclusively under Zuck’s thumb with no other options."

It was a pot-meet-kettle situation for Musk, who has openly talked about his dream of having everybody under a single digital company he calls “X.” Someone made a joke in response to Musk regarding Zuckerberg and his (serious) training in jiu jitsu. Musk then said he was “up for a cage match” against his fellow billionaire tech bro. Zuckerberg responded a short while later saying, “Send me location.”

Since then the 6-foot-1 and around 225-pound (if not heavier) Musk and the 5-foot-7, 155-pound Zuckerberg have traded lame barbs about which social media platform should host the possible fight. Musk has joked about not being able to train, about lifting weights around the office, about being overweight, and being very strong but slow, and finally—after humble-bragging that he had a titanium plate in his vertebrae due to a sumo match—saying he might require some surgery before the fight so a set date would not be forthcoming.

Once again, Musk showed the world that he likes to talk and make grandiose claims, but unless there is a legal mechanism compelling him, he will frequently renege. Musk is reportedly the richest man in the world. You’d imagine that the influence that comes with this kind of power might compel him to be somewhat responsible for the things he claims he will do. In practice, it clearly does not.