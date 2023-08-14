If the first Trump-DeSantis head-to-head at the Iowa State Fair this past weekend is any indication, Donald Trump is on a glide path to the Republican nomination—unless someone besides Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis catches fire.

While Trump was posing for pics with defenseless children and lobbing his signature red MAGA hats into adoring crowds, DeSantis grimaced through an exercise in flipping burgers and making Everyman small talk, only to be the butt of the joke. Here's The New York Times with some color from the Hawkeye State campaign trail:

Ahead of the Florida governor’s appearance with Gov. Kim Reynolds of Iowa at a “ fair-side chat ,” a plane flew overhead with a banner that read “Be likable, Ron!” Although it wasn’t immediately clear who was responsible for the stunt, the joke was a reference to advice given to Mr. DeSantis before a 2018 debate during his first run for Florida governor. ... Others — on both the left and the right — jeered him with cries of “Loser!” “Fascist!” or “DeSanctimonious” (a favored insult of Mr. Trump’s), which Mr. DeSantis ignored. One woman hurled an expletive at him as he carried his young daughter on his shoulders.

Keep it classy, Iowa.

Despite Trump's dominance over the field in national polling (nearly 40 points in aggregate), early caucuses and primaries still matter. If a Republican candidate not named Trump can post surprisingly strong numbers in Iowa, for instance, it could change the trajectory of the race moving forward.

But DeSantis, once Trump's closest rival, has proven incapable of consolidating the non-Trump vote (anti-Trumpers and pro-Trumpers looking for alternatives), something other Florida Republicans now say they had expected last year. And while DeSantis has lost ground in several Iowa polls, Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina has gained ground.

For instance, two polling outfits—J.L. Partners and National Research—showed DeSantis descending in a multi-candidate race over the past several months.

DailyMail/J.L. Partner's Iowa surveys of likely voters found Trump netting 11 points against DeSantis between their August and March/April polls: Trump 43% - DeSantis 17% (August) vs. Trump 41% - DeSantis 26% (March/April).

Similarly, American Greatness/National Research’s Iowa polls of likely voters found Trump netting 8 points against DeSantis in a single month between July and June: Trump 42% - DeSantis 15% (July) vs. Trump 44% - DeSantis 21% (June).

And in DailyMail/J.L. Partners’ August polling of head-to-heads against Trump, Scott is now trailing DeSantis' vote share by a single point, though Trump does considerably better against Scott overall:

Trump-DeSantis: 48% - 35%

Trump - Scott: 54% - 34%

Some analysts are attributing Trump's dominance to a post-indictments bump.

“The rally around the flag is not a new phenomenon in American politics, but Donald Trump has certainly taken it to a new level,” Tony Fabrizio, a Republican pollster working for Trump’s super PAC, told the Times.

And it's true that Trump's favorables in Civiqs tracking have risen slightly since the criminal indictments started raining down on him in March. Trump's biggest bump has come from independents.

But Trump's consolidation of the Republican vote likely has more to do with the lack of a viable alternative after DeSantis squandered a solid start with his spectacularly bad campaigning.

Now he’s trying to compete with Trump, an actual showman and entertainer, in grip-and-grin campaign venues where DeSantis’ wooden personality shines.

It’s hard to imagine a man who looks at a kid reveling in his ICEE and remarks about its high sugar content winning over voters in Iowa, a state where a new Deep-Fried Bacon Brisket Mac-n-Cheese Grilled Cheese sandwich just made its debut on the state fair menu.

