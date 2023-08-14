Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis has filed criminal charges against Donald Trump for his efforts to overturn Georgia’s 2020 presidential election results.

Earlier Monday, a court website published what appeared to be a list of charges against Trump, then took it down, with the court clerk’s office describing the document as “fictitious.” But at the same time, reports emerged that the grand jury was engaging in a marathon day of testimony. It was inevitable that there would be some kind of right-wing conspiracy theory about any charges against Trump, and that publication and subsequent retraction provided the excuse.

Prior to this, Trump faced 40 federal criminal charges relating to his classified document hoard at Mar-a-Lago, four federal criminal charges relating to his efforts to overturn the 2020 election, and 34 charges in New York state relating to his hush-money payments to women he had affairs with.