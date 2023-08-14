Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis has filed criminal charges against Donald Trump for his efforts to overturn Georgia’s 2020 presidential election results.
Earlier Monday, a court website published what appeared to be a list of charges against Trump, then took it down, with the court clerk’s office describing the document as “fictitious.” But at the same time, reports emerged that the grand jury was engaging in a marathon day of testimony. It was inevitable that there would be some kind of right-wing conspiracy theory about any charges against Trump, and that publication and subsequent retraction provided the excuse.
Prior to this, Trump faced 40 federal criminal charges relating to his classified document hoard at Mar-a-Lago, four federal criminal charges relating to his efforts to overturn the 2020 election, and 34 charges in New York state relating to his hush-money payments to women he had affairs with.
UPDATE: Tuesday, Aug 15, 2023 · 3:22:03 AM +00:00 · Laura Clawson
Charges against Trump:
1 Violation of the Georgia RICO (Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations) Act
5 Solicitation of violation of oath by public officer
9 Conspiracy to commit impersonating a public officer
11 Conspiracy to commit forgery in the first degree
13 Conspiracy to commit false statements and writing
15 Conspiracy to commit filing false documents
17 Conspiracy to commit forgery in the first degree
19 Conspiracy to commit false statements and writings
27 Filing false documents
28 Solicitation of violation of oath by public officer
29 False statements and writings
38 Solicitation of violation of oath by public officer
39 False statements and writings
UPDATE: Tuesday, Aug 15, 2023 · 3:08:04 AM +00:00 · Laura Clawson
Here’s the list of those indicted:
- Donald Trump
- Rudy Giuliani
- John Eastman
- Mark Meadows
- Kenneth Chesebro
- Jeffrey Clark
- Jenna Ellis
- Ray Stallings Smith III
- Robert David Cheeley
- Michael Roman
- David Shafer
- Shawn Micah Thresher Still
- Stephen Cliffgard Lee
- Harrison William Prescott Floyd
- Trevian Kutti
- Sidney Powell
- Cathleen Alston Latham
- Scott Graham Hall
- Misty Latham AKA Emily Misty Hayes