Donald Trump and more than a dozen of his co-conspirators have been indicted and are facing 41 counts in Fulton County, Georgia, including a “Violation of the Georgia RICO (Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations) Act.” Wowsers. This is historic.

We’ve known for some time now that disgraced former president Donald Trump would likely be facing some of the most serious charges yet coming out of Georgia. Trump’s outrageous attempts to threaten Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger into finding “11,780 votes” in hopes of overturning the results of the 2020 election in the Peach State have long been reported on, and understood to be illegal by virtually every judicial metric. Trump has been beating the steady but legally dubious drum of witness intimidation and indulging in factually incorrect conspiracy theorizing through the lens of his persecution complex.

And then the courtroom began to fill up.

x Unlike Trump’s Health Care Plan, that stack of papers with the indictment appear to have words printed on them. — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) August 15, 2023

If you break the law like a million times in broad daylight, there is a good chance a bunch of prosecutors are going to look into it. Let’s enjoy some reactions!

x I guess Donald Trump found some votes in Georgia after all — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 15, 2023

True. Here’s something to think about.

Remember this morning?

x How it started vs. How it’s going pic.twitter.com/pB19UZ3apB — Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) August 15, 2023

x As the Fulton County grand jury votes on whether to indict Trump and his co-conspirators, here's a shot of Trump's supporters outside the court. pic.twitter.com/vxpLchtkUw — Mark Elliott (@markmobility) August 15, 2023

Here’s a bit of wishful thinking.

x Former Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan on Donald Trump:



"I think any candidate at this point in the game that doesn't call somebody out for having multiple state and federal indictments against them...they're weak...We need to hold this man accountable." pic.twitter.com/sKflb2TIXl — Republican Accountability (@AccountableGOP) August 15, 2023

And then the indictments became really public and detailed.

Indeed.

x If you think that charging a president for election interference might interfere with his election...



...you might be a whiny little crypto fascist meat puppet.



Thank you Georgia. — John Fugelsang (@JohnFugelsang) August 15, 2023

And this one is for Giuliani.

x Man who pioneered the use of RICO when he was a US attorney just got indicted on RICO charges https://t.co/60EZOsFw1y — Walter Hickey (@WaltHickey) August 15, 2023

x You know who never got indicted on RICO charges pic.twitter.com/hMK8WGPDFD — Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) August 15, 2023

Indeed, again.

Oh yeah. How are Rudy and his buddy Jenna doing?

And just in case you’ve forgotten what this is all about: