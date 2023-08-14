In a coincidence for the ages, Hillary Clinton—widely dismissed in 2016 as she tried to warn the country of what a threat Donald Trump posed—was on MSNBC on Monday night as the latest round of indictments around Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election were coming out.

In the interview, Rachel Maddow asked the question everyone wants to ask Clinton: “Do you feel satisfaction in that?”

“I don’t feel any satisfaction,” Clinton responded. “I feel great, just great profound sadness that we have a former president who has been indicted for so many charges that went right to the heart of whether or not our democracy would survive.”

Clinton went on to note that while we don’t yet know what’s in the Georgia indictments, the publicly available evidence of efforts by Trump and his allies to overturn that state’s election paint a damning picture.

“The only satisfaction,” Clinton added, “may be that the system is working. That all of the efforts by Donald Trump, his allies, and his enablers to try to silence the truth, to try to undermine democracy have been brought into the light, and justice is being pursued.”