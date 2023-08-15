Donald Trump responded to his latest round of criminal charges by going on Truth Social Tuesday morning to announce an upcoming “major News Conference” at which he would present “A Large, Complex, Detailed but Irrefutable REPORT on the Presidential Election Fraud which took place in Georgia.”

This is it, guys—this report will make all those pesky Georgia charges go away: “Based on the results of this CONCLUSIVE Report, all charges should be dropped against me & others — There will be a complete EXONERATION!”