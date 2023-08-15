As Donald Trump was being indicted yet again, along with 18 of his best buddies, on 41 charges in the state of Georgia, Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina was going on Fox News to make a circular argument so small-minded it could fit on a needle-point.

“This should be decided at the ballot box, not in a bunch of liberal jurisdictions trying to put the man in jail.”

It’s hard not to mention here that Trump is facing dozens of charges in a variety of jurisdictions for trying to specifically take away decisions made by Americans at said ballot box.

The Republican Party has spent the better part of the last seven years practicing some real heavy duty apologetics for the words and actions of Trump. One of his biggest cheerleaders has been Graham. Once a very prescient critic of Trump, Graham quickly turned to defending Trump against all charges and criticisms. It earned him mostly scorn from MAGA-world (of course anyone not named Donald Trump seems to earn scorn from the MAGA-world). Graham now receives scorn from both sides of the aisle—so he’s got that going for him.

x OK, unindicted co-conspirator. — Jay Arnold (@jayfarnold) August 15, 2023

And a reminder.

x Lindsey Graham got caught trying to have Black votes thrown out in Georgia.



Keep reminding everyone of this. — Adam Parkhomenko (@AdamParkhomenko) August 14, 2023

True story. The good news for Lindsey is that he will get to see Trump “exonerate” himself—according to Donald Trump—at a press conference sometime next week.

