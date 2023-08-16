On Tuesday, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene brought out her abrasive and disgraceful brand to talk about Republican Gov. Brian Kemp. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that when asked about Kemp’s statements contradicting Donald Trump’s post-indictment claims of election fraud in Georgia, Greene called the statement “bad,” saying, “His message should have been against this, not arguing with President Trump about the election and making it about his own ego and pride over Georgia’s election.”

Greene’s response came after Kemp’s very public rejection of newly Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act-indicted Trump’s claims of massive election fraud in Georgia. Kemp had posted a screenshot of Trump’s claim that he had a “CONCLUSIVE” report that would “EXONERATE” the 2020 election loser. Kemp wrote that the 2020 election in Georgia was “not stolen,” adding, “for nearly three years now, anyone with evidence of fraud has failed to come forward - under oath - and prove anything in a court of law.”

Kemp is term-limited and many believe he will run for Senate in 2026. Greene’s statement provoked followup questions about what her possible future plans might be. Asked if she would consider primarying Kemp, Greene answered, “I haven’t made up my mind whether I will do that or not. I have a lot of things to think about.” Greene went on to float this gem: “Am I going to be a part of President Trump’s Cabinet if he wins? Is it possible that I’ll be VP?”

Greene’s projection of Trump’s own ego and impulses onto Kemp in this circumstance is definitely the kind of ego-stroking that could get her noticed by Trump, and maybe even get her a spot as his lap dog running mate. (She might want to ask former Vice President Mike Pence about that gig.) But for all of Greene’s overtures towards the powerful men in the Republican Party, she has butted heads with some of the other influential MAGA-firebrands like Rep. Lauren Boebert and “Stop The Steal” organizer Ali Alexander. This might give Trump some pause in choosing a running mate, not so much because of the division it could create, but because of the attention her combative persona might draw away from him.

If Greene is actually paying attention to real data and facts from anyone in her orbit willing to mention it, she knows full well she would be shellacked by Kemp. Back in the 2022 general election, Greene underperformed Kemp in Republican districts— by a lot. She even underperformed Hershel Walker. The idea that she could mount a meaningful primary run against Kemp seems unlikely.

However, considering that Trump might be behind bars come election time, Greene’s penchant for preformative praying with Jan. 6 insurrectionists could be seen as an asset by MAGA.

