If you've taken the time to read the new Fulton County indictment of Donald Trump that charges him for his attempts to get Georgia's 2020 presidential election results either flipped in his favor or fraudulently replaced during the Jan. 6 coup attempt, you were probably alarmed to see the names of the grand jurors responsible for the indictment right there on page nine of the publicly released document. This is a feature of Georgia state law intended to boost transparency.

But it also means Trump's base of violence-minded insurrectionists immediately knows the identities of all of the private Georgia citizens who were summoned to grand jury duty and, after hearing the case and witness testimony presented by the district attorney, agreed that there was evidence Donald and friends committed a whole lot of crimes.

The Washington Post reports that Trump’s oozing base is already contemplating revenge against the grand jurors. On Tuesday, photos of "at least two" jurors were posted online and members of "pro-Trump extremist forums” (I suspect we all know which ones) were arguing with each other over whether "people need to be outside these peoples houses" or whether that would be walking into a deep state and media trap.

In practice, the arguments are irrelevant. As we have seen most recently in the case of the Provo, Utah, Trump supporter shot dead in an FBI raid of his house spurred by the man's threats against President Joe Biden, and again in countless cases of real and attempted domestic terrorism aimed at conservatism's political or supposed social enemy, such violence tends to be carried out by lone extremists who do not particularly care whether the rest of their movement argues about their violence in random online forums.

It may only be because of the speed with which the Post's story was written, but nowhere in the story is there much indication that Georgia officials are taking any particular steps to ensure the safety of the now-known grand jurors. The Post has Pete Skandalakis, executive director of the Prosecuting Attorneys’ Council of Georgia, giving an extremely awkward quote that comes real damn close to identifying the problem without actually doing it:

“[Grand jurors] typically issue the indictments and go about their business,” Skandalakis said. “I’ve indicted gang cases in which people are concerned for their safety, and I think that’s probably what happened here.”

There you go, sport: What you have here is a gang case. There's a self-organized quasimilitia all putting on red hats and declaring themselves the real enforcers of justice in their neighborhoods, they pride themselves on having a whole hell of a lot of guns and not much interest in what the law has to say to them, and any government or media investigation of criminal acts by the group is now met with a barrage of intimidating behavior and outright death threats, if not worse, in what's become an almost formalized campaign of threats.

What you have here is MS-13 in red hats. Do your thing, every prosecutor in America.

The Post's story notes that the jurors they tried to contact were all making themselves scarce and refusing attempts to contact them. It also notes the most on-point recent example of random Georgian citizens being targeted by Trump's violence-minded mob after Trump and his team began peddling hoaxes meant to single them out for retribution: Shaye Moss and Ruby Freeman have been subjected to years of racist and violent threats solely because Trump and his dipshit seditionist fixer Rudy Giuliani peddled bizarre hoaxes claiming that Moss, as an election worker, somehow rigged the Georgia state elections with nothing more than a breath mint.

Those two had to go into hiding to escape from Trump's hoax-believing mob. There's not a chance in hell Trump won't single out the grand jurors who voted to indict him with a new hoax proclaiming them to be "deep state" plants, or "crisis actors," or whatever his anthrax pot pie-textured brain comes up with.

Instead of waiting for it to inevitably happen, one hopes that the FBI or other federal agencies are already taking over to provide protection and trace any threats the jurors receive back to the perpetrators for speedy and public arrests. Every law enforcement agency in America now knows how Trump and his allies target those who participate in investigations of their crimes. When it happens this time around, make sure it's added to the pile of charges.

We're dealing with an organized crime ring making use of our televisions to send orders to a distinctly unorganized gang of frothing backers. Threats against witnesses, government figures, and even singled-out jurors have been a part of this criminal conspiracy from its beginning.

Did anything happen while we were all taking a well-deserved break? Something about Donald Trump being indicted not once, but two times! Also in the news: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ campaign collapse. So much is happening!

x Embedded Content

RELATED STORIES:

Utah man suspected of threatening President Joe Biden shot and killed as FBI served warrant

Trump prosecutors are being threatened and we all know why

Conservative terrorists threaten armed resistance to protect their God King cult leader