Gov. Tim Walz held a press conference Wednesday to announce that 200,000 tax rebate checks of up to $1,300 have been sent out to Minnesotans as part of a budget formulated by a Democratic majority. The checks were not as large as originally proposed because of budgetary compromises that included easing the tax burden on seniors and paying for the recently approved universal free school lunch program for all Minnesota children, regardless of family income.

Walz dismissed criticism from conservatives and when asked about their calls for means testing for free school lunches, he responded, “Isn’t that rich? Our Republican colleagues were concerned this would be a tax cut for the wealthiest—you can’t make some of this up if you tried.” He added that burdening working families with the paperwork and follow-up that a means testing program requires is a needless obstacle in getting food to children. ”The haves and have nots in the lunchroom is not a necessary thing,” Walz said. “Just feed our children.”

RELATED STORY: Voting matters: Democratic governors sign budgets giving kids free school meals

The benefits of free school meals are undeniable, and any economic argument against supporting such programs is morally bankrupt. That’s why Democratic policies promoting healthier and happier children are so popular. Walz said he believes that along with the rebate payments and the free school lunch program, “going back to school looks a lot easier this year.”

Hat tip to The Heartland Signal for the video.

