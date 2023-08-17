RICO-indicted co-conspirator Rudy Giuliani’s name comes up in a new lawsuit filed by sibling farmers who say he profited off of a scheme that fleeced them for a cool $1 million. According to “California fruit-and-nut farming magnates” Baldev and Kewel Munger, they were introduced to the onetime mayor of New York City back in 2019 by a Republican operative named Tim Yale. Giuliani was in the thick of trying to dig up dirt on then-presidential candidate Joe Biden in Ukraine.

The lawsuit alleges that Giuliani, along with Yale and cannabis investor George Dickson III, convinced the brothers to give $1 million toward helping the MAGA movement. This was not a campaign contribution but an investment into a documentary Giuliani was supposedly helping with. The brothers allege the three men, including Giuliani, “represented that they possessed key documents that were 'smoking guns' that would establish that the Ukrainian government engaged in a quid pro quo exchange with the Biden family to benefit Burisma.” This would supposedly be a “kill shot” that would take down Biden in the 2020 election.

It didn’t, because a.) They clearly had no such proof; and b.) that film you’ve never heard of never came out. Giuliani reportedly pocketed around $300,000 as some kind of consultant fee, and the Munger brothers were left carrying the bag. In Giuliani’s defense, some of his best friends and associates are also frequently being indicted on fraud schemes.

No one is clean here. Giuliani is a known scumbag and the Munger brothers recently had to face and settle a serious class-action lawsuit alleging their sprawling agriculture business violated labor laws as well as human trafficking laws. And while Giuliani is not named as a defendant in the lawsuit, making $300,000 for telling two unwitting marks that someone else was going to do something they didn’t do is a real dirtbag move.

Mother Jones reported on the documentary project’s demise and how Dickson worked on fundraising millions for a project that ended with no more than “15 minutes of notably low-quality footage.” A person who briefly worked on the project told Mother Jones, “The thing I took away from it was, ‘Jesus, these guys are morons.'” The FBI has reportedly been investigating Dickson since the film stopped being developed as a part of their probe into Giuliani’s mysterious private foreign agent work.

If what the Munger brothers allege is true, virtually no one would be surprised. The MAGA world is made up of two kinds of people: con artists and the people getting conned. You are either making money off of other MAGA folks or you are losing it to false promises.

But when all is said and done and the law shows up at your door, you are on your own. Just ask Donald Trump.

