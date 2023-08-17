It's not clear why crooked former Attorney General Bill Barr keeps agreeing to go on crooked Fox News or why Fox News keeps putting him on the air, but Barr has been pretty vigorous in his attempts to distance himself from the crookedest thing Donald Trump ever attempted. Barr still wants the world to know he was definitely not an ally of Trump's attempt to overthrow the elected United States government, and that Trump is On His Damn Own on this one.

From his latest Fox News appearance, via Acyn:

And I also didn't like the way he was spouting the 'Big Lie,' I thought that was irresponsible. But he took it much further than even I expected, or anyone expected. And during this time, he was being told by lawyers in the White House that if he kept on going, doing this, he would spend the rest of his life tangling with the criminal justice process. And that's exactly what has happened. He shouldn't be surprised and no one else should be surprised.

See, this is what old-school Republicans brought to the table that most of Trump's C-team lacked: just enough legal knowledge to know which sorts of crookedness a public official could get away with and which sorts might land you in a courtroom, no matter how close to the Oval Office you are.

Want to use force to rough up street protesters who are getting too vocal about police brutality? Not a problem, boss. Want to smuggle forged electoral certificates into Congress to overturn a constitutional election, using an angry mob to threaten the House and Senate while planning how to use the U.S. military to quell the resulting riots? You're on your own, boss, and when you get to hell you tell Dick Nixon I said hello.

That's the thing; Nobody on Trump's team has the slightest excuse, Roger Stone included, because President Richard Nixon showed the exact line of electoral crookedness a president could step over before landing his behind in a federal prison, and it was piker stuff compared to this mob-assisted attempted coup. Bill Barr and the White House lawyers knew where the line was. Everybody now listed in state and federal indictments as a "co-conspirator," whether of the indicted or unindicted variety, also knew damn well where the line was—and crossed it anyway.

Shorter Bill Barr: You fuck around, you find out, and I'm just going to stand here on the sidelines and remind everyone that this was the one crooked thing in the Trump White House I didn't agree to help cover up.

