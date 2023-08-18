Florida Man Matt Gaetz has announced that he will introduce a resolution to censure Judge Tanya Chutkan “for exhibiting open bias and partisanship in her official duties.” Chutkan is overseeing the Department of Justice’s election interference case against Donald Trump in Washington, D.C. It appears that for Gaetz, Chutkan’s unwillingness to ignore the evidence and findings of a grand jury is just too much to bear.

Chutkan has been the focus of Trump’s relentless barrage of social media misinformation, characterizing her as “VERY BIASED & UNFAIR” as well as “highly partisan.” Chutkan warned Trump that making inflammatory statements online might force her hand to speed up his trial in order to protect the process of justice from intimidation.

Gaetz’s call for the censure comes less than a week after a Texas woman was arrested for sending a life-threatening, racist voicemail to Chutkan.

The fact that Chutkan is Black also seems to play prominently in Gaetz’s press release, which highlights her appointment to the court by President Barack Obama, and her “expressed support” for the Black Lives Matter movement, which Gaetz characterizes as “violent Black Lives Matter riots.” Gaetz says Chutkan has handed down “multiple tough sentences to non-violent January 6th defendants.”

This isn’t the first time Gaetz has tried to censure someone doing legitimate work that threatened a corrupt and possibly illegal operation. Alllllllll the way back in … June of this year, Gaetz tried to get Democratic Rep. Bennie Thompson (who also happens to be Black) censured for the work he did while chairing the Homeland Security Committee, which conducted the investigation of the events surrounding the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol building and ended with a recommendation that Trump be charged and prosecuted on charges of obstruction, fraud, conspiracy, and inciting an insurrection.

Gaetz has a history of blurring the line of the law when it comes to intimidating witnesses on Trump’s behalf. Gaetz went after Trump’s former personal attorney Michael Cohen, who was cooperating with investigators back in 2019. Gaetz’s call for censure is another example of Republican lapdogs using congressional committees to kick up faux scandals as a substitute for doing their job.

