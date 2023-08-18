There are six types of Republican voters, according to The New York Times’ Nate Cohn, in a party that’s “not necessarily a populist-conservative MAGA monolith.” Cohn is working hard to support that “not necessarily.” On the one hand, “only 37% of Republicans count as part of Mr. Trump’s loyal base,” but on the other hand Trump’s positions on almost every issue have majority support. But on the first hand, sometimes it’s a narrow majority!

And, of course, there are plenty of Republicans who aren’t part of Trump’s “loyal base” but still support him when it comes to it.

There are some contortions here, is what I’m saying. One of the biggest is in what is never mentioned: Jan. 6, and election denial more generally. This is a long take on how the party is not a MAGA monolith, trying to pick apart what differentiates some Republicans from other Republicans without ever going into which of them adhere to one of the defining traits of their party these days. That seems like a big thing to leave out.

In a piece that comes about as close to walking into an Ohio diner as a pure polling analysis can, Cohn offers up the following groups:

The moderate establishment

Comprising 14% of Republicans, they are affluent, socially moderate people who on the whole don't like Trump. But they’re still Republicans.

The traditional conservatives

Twenty-six percent of Republicans. This is the group “that most closely resembles the pre-Trump Republican Party.” Pro-corporate and anti-abortion, in favor of immigration reform and aid to Ukraine. So they differentiate from Trump in some key ways, but basically they’re loyal to Trump because he’s the head of the Republican Party.

The right wing

Also 26% of Republicans and fiercely pro-Trump. The Trumpiest. So, yeah, a lot of people in this group were in the Capitol on Jan. 6.

The blue-collar populists

Just 12% of Republicans. “Whites without a degree make up nearly three-quarters of this predominantly Northern group.” They support abortion rights but mostly they’re loyal to Trump and oh-holy-crap racist. Or, as Cohn puts it, they rank high on “racial conservatism.” They too were likely to be attacking the Capitol, not that Cohn thinks that’s a relevant thing to talk about.

The libertarian conservatives

Fourteen percent of Republicans, and what defines them is: “On questions pitting freedom against other values, these conservatives always chose freedom.” Not women’s freedom to make medical choices—a majority of this group opposes abortion rights, putting them fourth out of six groups on abortion support. I guess Cohn and the Times’ algorithm put some freedoms above others. What a surprise.

The newcomers

Just 8% of Republicans fall into this group, which is “the youngest and most diverse group of Republicans. Just 59 percent are white, and 18 percent are Hispanic. More than a quarter are 18 to 29.” While they are moderate or even liberal on many policies, here’s the key to understanding them: “By a two-to-one margin, they said they would rather vote for a candidate who promised to stop ‘woke’ business, rather than a candidate who said businesses should have the freedom to decide what to support.” In other words, we’re talking about disaffected, angry people who despite supporting abortion rights and immigration reform are committed Republicans because the Trump Republican Party affirms their rage.

There’s a lot to be said for understanding the ideological breakdowns within a party, but doing so in an effort to show ideological diversity without fully acknowledging the things that unite them is a slippery slope. In particular, acknowledging that these are people who have remained on board with a party led by someone facing criminal charges for attempting to overturn the last presidential election, and many of whom themselves deny the legitimate results of that election is important. Does it matter if the Republican Party is “not a MAGA monolith” if it’s willing to act like one when that’s where the power is?

