The New York Times:

Why Washington is welcoming the détente between Seoul and Tokyo. For decades, South Korea and Japan have been the two most important allies of Washington in East Asia. The United States keeps a large military presence in both nations. But Seoul and Tokyo could never get along, their relations soured by historical disputes rooted in Japan’s onetime colonial rule of Korea. This year, Mr. Yoon began ​chipping away at the logjam. He offered a solution in March to settle the dispute over forced labor during colonial rule. In return, Japan lifted trade restrictions on South Korea’s semiconductor industry. Here is why it is crucial for Japan and South Korea to get along as part of Washington’s broader strategy in Asia and beyond.

Max Boot and Sue Mi Terry/The Washington Post:

A major Biden achievement is coming to fruition this week It is hard to exaggerate the significance of Friday’s summit at Camp David among President Biden, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. This represents another major step toward the establishment of a new trilateral alliance that could help all three nations cope with the growing threats from North Korea and China in a world destabilized by the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Such a summit would have been unthinkable only two years ago. The primary acclaim must go to the courageous leader of South Korea and the pragmatic leader of Japan for moving beyond historical grievances. But the Biden administration also deserves considerable credit for enabling this rapprochement.

x I didn't fully grasp this until I spent a couple hours reviewing the 2016 campaign, but Trump presents more or less normal back then compared to now. His contemporary public statement and speeches are orders of magnitude more bizarre, self-centered, and absurd. That surprised me. — Matt Glassman (@MattGlassman312) August 18, 2023

Jordan Weissmann/Semafor:

Some Republicans tire of indictments A new poll shared exclusively with Semafor finds that Donald Trump’s legal troubles could prove fatal in a general election. The survey may carry extra weight for Democrats because it was conducted by Joel Benenson, the pollster for Barack Obama’s and Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaigns. It finds that 24% of Republicans say the charges make them less likely to vote for Trump against President Joe Biden — “more than enough to swing a close general election,” according to a memo accompanying the results. The poll still finds Trump and Biden tied at the moment, at 46% a piece.

Simon Rosenberg/”Hopium Chronicles” on Substack:

Abortion and Treason: 2 Enormous Problems for the GOP Brand In the last few years Republicans did terrible things which could drag down their brand in 2024, and potentially for many years beyond - the ending of Roe and adoption of extremist abortion legislation across the US, and the leading of a party-wide effort to overturn the 2020 election and end American democracy. I don’t think we yet know how the public is going to react to what we learned in the last few weeks - that the government of the United States, and governments in Georgia and Michigan, believe that the effort to overturn the election was a party-wide effort involving hundreds of Republicans across the US. As I wrote earlier this week, it is possible that the trials of these hundreds of Republicans for betraying their country could last in DC and in the battleground states for years. The only thing like this in our history would have been in the aftermath of the Civil War, and arguably the crimes committed by the modern Republican Party are far worse for they would have ended American democracy altogether

x BREAKING: Prosceutors are seeking 33 years in prison for Proud Boys leaders Enrique Tarrio and Joe Biggs.



Also: 30 years for Zach Rehl and 27 years for Ethan Nordean.



They want 20 years for Dominic Pezzola. pic.twitter.com/ZvY4lgyiEx — Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) August 18, 2023

David Wickert/Atlanta Journal-Constitution:

Trump indictment: Breaking down the ‘criminal enterprise’ The indictment says the defendants “refused to accept that Trump lost, and they knowingly and willfully joined conspiracy to unlawfully change the outcome of the election in favor of Trump.” The operation, the indictment said, was “a criminal enterprise.” Here’s a look at the various elements of the alleged conspiracy and each defendant’s role.

Wickert does a good job in breaking up the charges into a few bite-sized pieces. He also is the journalist the others at AJC defer to on this story, and that’s saying a lot.

Jamie Dupree/Atlanta Journal-Constitution:

Amid economic complaints, Americans hit the road A recent poll showed just 34 percent of Americans like the way that President Biden has been handling the economy — unimpressed by his talk about ‘Bidenomics.’ But if people are so unhappy, they aren’t demonstrating their anger by staying home. In the past year, I’ve traveled to 22 states, and the U.S. economy seems to be crackling. The evidence was everywhere — a bustling candy store outlet in Indiana, jammed buses at the Grand Canyon, crowded tourist boats in Chicago, long lines at Niagara Falls, busy restaurants in New Mexico — Americans aren’t acting like the economy is going down the tubes. U.S. travel and tourism groups expect this year to set a record, eclipsing numbers from 2019, before the Coronavirus outbreak.

x It's almost as if not having his father-in-law in the White House makes him less influential... https://t.co/6vl0QmyJbB — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) August 18, 2023

Piper French/Bolts magazine:

Brutality and Deaths Inside East Baton Rouge Jail Spark Uphill Battle for Reform Harsh treatment of protesters led to more activism against the notorious Louisiana jail, which has long been overseen by a sheriff facing reelection this year. Kaddarrius Marquise Cage was experiencing a severe mental health crisis when he entered the East Baton Rouge jail in late May. The 28 year old had stabbed his stepfather in the midst of an acute psychotic episode, but his mother, Kim, says that neither she nor her husband, who was badly wounded in the attack, thought that jail was the right place for Kaddarrius, who suffered from paranoid schizophrenia and bipolar disorder. They were told there was simply no other option. The deputy who arrested Kaddarrius “assured me that he was being put on suicide watch,” Kim told Bolts. “It was all a lie.” Kaddarrius’s stay at the jail, formally known as the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison (EBRPP), disrupted his normal medication schedule, which Kim suspects destabilized him even further. On the morning of May 31, guards found him hanging in his cell. “I called the jailhouse every day for 12 days begging and pleading with them saying please let me—can you have my son call me, can I speak to my son, my son’s not in his right mind,” Kim said. “If I was able to get his medicine to him, my son would be alive today.”