The Screen Actors Guild and American Federation of Television and Radio Artists and the Writers Guild of America have taken a stand against the American Motion Picture and Television Producers. AMPTP represents Hollywood's studios and production companies, including the likes of Amazon, Apple, Disney, NBCUniversal, Netflix, Paramount, Sony, and Warner Bros Discovery. This historic industry-stopping strike is the first time in over 60 years that both writers and actors have gone on strike simultaneously.

This is a pivotal moment for the industry because it's not just about the actors and writers, it's about the integrity of the entertainment industry and the respect for the craft. It's about standing up against corporate greed and demanding fair compensation for the value writers and actors bring to the industry. In a field that thrives on glitz and glamour, the recent SAG/WGA strike has brought to light the stark realities faced by screenwriters and actors.

Sign the petition: Support our screenwriters and actors!

The Fight for Fairness

Randy Kovitz, a middle-class actor with a resume showing credits from film, television, and commercials, has experienced firsthand the inequities in the industry. Despite his extensive work, he has received residuals as low as a penny. “Almost 90% of the over 160,000 members of our union don’t make enough each year to qualify for health insurance. That amount is $26,470. The poverty level wage for a family of four in the United States is $30,000,” Kovitz told Trib Total Media. “We work for studios and streamers headed by people who make tens of millions of dollars a year using our work and the work of our colleagues to tell the stories that the world wants to see on screens large and small.”

He also emphasized that the ongoing strike is meant to draw attention to these inequities and other issues in an industry where it's too common for performers and crew to work multiple jobs outside Hollywood to pay their bills. They also face the threat of artificial intelligence replacing many workers without consent or compensation.

The studios' response to the strike has been disappointing and out of touch. “The endgame is to allow things to drag on until union members start losing their apartments and losing their houses,” one executive told Deadline. Added another, “It’s been agreed to for months, even before the WGA went out.” A third industry source called the tactic “a cruel but necessary evil.”Studios need to wake up and smell the coffee, the workers demand respect, and studios cannot exist without them.

The strike has also drawn attention to the issue of job security. With the rise of streaming platforms, the traditional model of long-term contracts has been disrupted, leading to increased job insecurity for actors and writers.

The Impact on the Entertainment Industry

The strike has significantly impacted the industry, with productions halted and promotional appearances barred. Production has stopped for numerous films and TV shows, including “Deadpool 3,” “Gladiator 2,” and the final installment of the “Mission Impossible” franchise.

However, it has also sparked a wave of solidarity within the industry. Quinta Brunson, creator and writer of ABC's breakout comedy series Abbott Elementary, has been seen alongside her fellow cast members on the picket line. High-profile actors like Colin Farrell and Shea Whigham have been seen picketing together, and Jason Momoa donated pallets of his water brand to those on the picket lines. Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson also made a seven-figure donation to help working actors get through the strike, the largest donation in the organization’s history.

The strike has also increased awareness and discussion about what constitutes crossing the picket line and the complexities of independent production. Ambiguity in the rules has led to confusion and frustration, but it has also sparked important conversations about the nature of work in the industry.

The SAG-AFTRA/WGA Strike Continues

The SAG/WGA strike is a significant moment in Hollywood's history, but it's not just about the entertainment industry. It reflects the broader labor struggles across various fields, where employers prioritize Wall Street and greed over the essential contributors that make the machine run. This strike demands respect and fair treatment for the hardworking people who bring stories to life on our screens.

As reported by Capital and Main:

The motion picture and television miniverse is only a more glittering version of the reality faced by just about all workers today. Decades of deregulated takeover and consolidation across major U.S. industries have struck a hard blow to labor power. Unions are often in the position of negotiating not with their direct employer, but rather with one facet of a much, much larger conglomerate—one with nearly limitless resources and a constant eye on stock price. These corporations, often multinationals, can wait out almost any single labor situation. They may not always want to, but they can. That tips the balance of power, creates a new layer of anxiety for those with livelihoods on the line, and potentially makes negotiating brutally difficult.

As the strike continues, we must stand in solidarity with the screenwriters and actors. Their fight is not just about better pay and job security; it's about ensuring the industry is fair and equitable for all who work there.

Sign the petition: Recognize writers and actors' value in the industry and compensate them fairly!