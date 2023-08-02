Rep. Lauren Boebert is still around! The often incoherent Colorado Republican went on the Real America’s Voice show “Stinchfield Tonight” on Tuesday. Host Grant Stinchfield, who formerly hosted shows on the NRA channel and Newsmax, wanted Boebert on to discuss Donald Trump’s latest legal woes. Boebert came on and offered up a defense of Trump that amounted to saying that doing illegal things isn’t illegal because she says they aren’t illegal.

The newest indictment is not the result of Trump and his cohorts simply saying that Trump won the election (when he hadn’t), but the fact that they knowingly lied about the results of the election, created false claims of evidence, and then worked to literally have the legitimate results of the election thrown out in order to retain power.

Boebert doesn’t see it that way. In the span of one minute, she made a garbled attempt to defend herself and the other Republicans who voted to overturn the election results.

Warning: Trying to understand Boebert’s ramblings may result in the loss of brain cells.

Boebert began by repeating the same false stories of illegal ballots being mailed in (not a thing). She followed that up by stumbling through some sort of accusation that the federal government illegally changed election laws. (Donald Trump was the chief executive of the federal government during the 2020 election cycle, mind you.) She barreled away from that into saying something about how states changed their elections laws but they shouldn’t have.

Hat tip to Ron Filipkowski for the video:

Did you catch that? Boebert’s logic is about as strong as a single-ply piece of toilet paper in a monsoon.

And here’s another visualization of what seems to be going on.

