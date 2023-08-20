As racist right-wing governing bodies attempt to erase teaching the truth about this country’s birth and growth that were sustained by enslaving Black people, it’s important to mark an historic date in that history: the Jamestown landing on Aug. 20, 1619, and The New York Times’ ambitious and award-winning “The 1619 Project,” launched on the 400th anniversary in 2019.

While slavery here actually began earlier, “The 1619 Project” brought enslavement back into the mainstream discussion, which has only intensified over the past four years. Such debates—as well as the pure BS being spewed in support of Florida’s claims of slavery’s “benefits” to those in bondage—got me thinking about the music that tells the story of the brutal voyages here, and the fates that befell enslaved Africans and their descendants once—or if—they arrived.

Lyrics:

Oh Dambala, come Dambala

Oh Dambala, come Dambala

Think of the wings of a three-toed frog

Eat weeds from the deepest part of sea

Oh Dambala, come Dambala

Oh Dambala, come Dambala



On the seventh day, God will be there

On the seventh night, satan will be there

On the seventh day, God will appear

On the seventh night, satan will be there

You slavers will know

What it's like to be a slave

Slave to your heart

Slave to your soul

Oh Dambala, come Dambala

Oh Dambala, come Dambala



You slavers will know

What it's like to be a slave

Slave to your mind

Slave to your race

You won't go to heaven

You won't go to hell

You remain in your graves

With the stench and the smell

Oh Dambala, come Dambala

Oh Dambala, come Dambala

Enslaved women were often faced with the agony of having their children sold and sent away from them, many of those children born out of rape. In 2017’s “At the Purchaser’s Option,” Grammy award-winning folksinger, musician, and music historian Rhiannon Giddens sings the story of one of those women.

From the video’s YouTube notes:

"Last year I came across an advertisement from the 1830s for a young woman; thinking about her, and how she had to maintain her humanity against horrific odds inspired this song named for the end of the ad: 'She has with her a 9-month old baby, who is at the purchaser's option." -- Rhiannon At the Purchaser's Option (Rhiannon Giddens/Joey Ryan) I have a babe but shall I keep him

'Twill come the day when I'll be weepin'

But how can I love him any less

This little babe upon my breast You can take my body

You can take my bones

You can take my blood

But not my soul I've got a body dark and strong

I was young but not for long

You took me to bed a little girl

Left me in a woman's world Day by day I work the line

Every minute overtime

Fingers nimble, fingers quick

My fingers bleed to make you rich

As enslaved people adopted the religion of their enslavers, they often used their permitted Sunday gathering to sing spiritual and gospel songs—songs that carried messages, hopes, dreams, and plans to escape to freedom.

One of those such songs was “Old Ship of Zion,” sung below by Dr. Bernice Johnson Reagon, civil rights activist, ethnomusicologist, and founder of the music group Sweet Honey In The Rock.

In the liner notes of her 1975 album” Give Your Hands to Struggle,” Reagon wrote:

“’The Old Ship of Zion,’ a spiritual and gospel hymn, is also associated with the culture of the 19th century Underground Railroad. A congregational singing of this song goes on for many verses as the singers build it together. You can add as many verses as you like about this image of a ship bringing hope and life, set against the memory of that other ship of slavery and death. The song has probably remained so important because of its connection to those of us who are living evidence of having survived the experience.”

Give it a listen.

When I think of songs providing a roadmap for those running toward freedom, I always think of “Follow the Drinking Gourd,” though on a website devoted to the song, music researcher Joel Bresler challenges that notion.

The Drinking Gourd song was supposedly used by an Underground Railroad operative to encode escape instructions and a map. These directions then enabled fleeing slaves to make their way north from Mobile, Alabama to the Ohio River and freedom. [...] Much of the Drinking Gourd's enduring appeal derives from its perceived status as a unique, historical remnant harkening back to the pre-Civil War South – no other such map songs survive. But re-examining the Drinking Gourd song as history rather than folklore raises many questions.

No matter the history, my favorite version was sung by folk singer Richie Havens, which he recorded in 1991.

I’m closing this week’s installment with a tribute to the escape to freedom led by Harriet Tubman. Actress and singer Cynthia Erivo wrote and performed “Stand Up” for the 2019 movie “Harriet.”

