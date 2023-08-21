On Sunday, Fox News’ “The Big Weekend” show opened with host Lisa Kennedy Montgomery (known as “Kennedy” since her equally self-absorbed MTV host days), saying, “The big story tonight, the wrath of Tropical Storm Hilary.” After saying there were “42 million desperate souls in the path of the storm,” Kennedy made a “joke” that after making landfall in Mexico, “they let it right into the country because it’s Biden’s America.”

She added another “joke” about how old Joe Biden is. I guess the “42 million desperate souls in the path of the storm” was just a preamble for xenophobic and ageist digs?

Outlets like Fox News are desperately trying to square a circle: They must beat a propaganda drum that says the end of the world is coming due to Democratic policies while being entertaining enough to keep their pillow- and gold-buying audience from changing the channel in despair. The note they hit most often is rage, but that can exhaust their audience.

“The Big Weekend” show relies on what Kennedy has always suggested to the world was a sense of humor. The world has never actually bought it, and Kennedy has failed her way upwards into her current spot at Fox. She’s a special sort of broken toy. Reactions to this bit of business were worth a look.

x He didn’t use his sharpie to divert it like a real President would. — Greg Chernack, CEO, Four Seasons Total Landscaping (@GChernack) August 21, 2023

That’s real president sh** right there. Here’s a true story.

x Simple News for simple people. — ☘️ (@johnjoe) August 21, 2023

But there is a silver lining to this cloud of BS.

x That sounds like the first time they let Hillary off the hook for anything! — Aaron (@AaronMarx) August 21, 2023

