During a Friday interview, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis gave an utterly banal quote to an interviewer. A total nothingburger. A vapid scrap of thought dressed up as a principle, of the sort that politicians are supposed to spit out when they're filibustering questions about the presumed benefits of slavery. And his fellow Republicans, of course, are naturally going completely batshit over it.

“The movement has got to be about what are you trying to achieve on behalf of the American people,” he said in the interview. “And that’s got to be based in principle. Because if you’re not rooted in principle, if all we are is listless vessels that are just supposed to follow whatever happens to come down the pike on Truth Social every morning, that’s not going to be a durable movement.”

As The Washington Post tells it, Trumpites seized upon that mightily, with a spokeswoman for the pro-sedition MAGA PAC comparing it to Hillary Clinton's lumping of the raw end of Trump's support as a "basket of deplorables." It only makes sense that DeSantis would get in trouble for a bit of probably pre-written campaign stagecraft as opposed to any of the egregious and sometimes arguably criminal acts he has filled his time with in the governor's office. The problem is with the phrase listless vessels, which is just catchy enough to enrage stupid people who think DeSantis just called them stupid, but can't be sure of it.

Vessel is one of those $10 words, one that doesn't come up much in conversation. It sounds a little pretentious. And, possibly worse, conservative religious figures are very fond of odiously calling nearby womenfolk vessels, so calling a white religious male Trump supporter a "listless vessel" sounds suspiciously like you've just suggested he's not just imbued with the essence of whatever happens to come down the pike on Truth Social, but that Trump knocked him up.

Also, Ron piped up with this just days before the first Republican primary debate—so you know "listless vessels" is going to come up, over and over, on debate night. DeSantis has insulted all those who love Trump by suggesting they are listless vessels and not rooted in principle! As soon as Donald Trump tells us about it, we are all going to be so mad at you!

Just for fun, debate moderators should enforce a last-minute rule that requires all candidates to say vessel with the accent of “Star Trek”'s Pavel Chekov. Watching a panel of the worst people in America shout "I'm not a wessel, you're a wessel" at each other might make up, just a very little, for having to watch this crap.

DeSantis' preachy little moment of admonition for the Republican base, a relatively innocuous reminder that perhaps Republicans ought to at least pretend to have principles beyond whatever a multi-indicted rapist Dear Leader figure says they should have on any given day, would probably have been shelved with all the similar Chris Christie quips if Ron hadn't called Trump's toxic base "vessels." But now it's a thing, and the DeSantis campaign is, unbelievably, trying to walk back from Ron's remarks; the Post cites DeSantis Press Secretary Bryan Griffin and DeSantis super PAC head Ken Cuccinelli pathetically framing "listless vessels" as supposedly a DeSantis dig against congressional Republicans and other "folks in D.C." who back Trump, not the great unwashed and beer-belching party base. A DeSantis campaign press release tries to put the blame on the "leftist media" despite conservative outlets primarily driving the story.

Yeah, Ken, that might work. The sort of soulless husks who still stand by Trump even after violent insurrection might actually be listless enough to buy that DeSantis was talking about all the other listless hollow-heads, not them.

The most pathetic part of all of this is that "listless vessels" is, as far as insults of the pro-sedition, pro-crime, pro-entitled rich asshole Republican base goes, it's about as gentle an insult as you could possibly come up with—and Trump's base deserves so, so much worse. Even "basket of deplorables" is nothing now that the Republican base has embraced fascism and sedition.

The base considers themselves patriots but couldn't explain what any five consecutive words of the Constitution actually mean, Second Amendment included. They think vessels sounds highbrow. They think the country is Racist Against White Folk. They watched Donald Trump draw a new hurricane path with his office Sharpie and thought "yes, that is something presidents do." They watched Dear Buffoonish Leader promise a worldwide pandemic would pass the country by, and then when 1 million Americans died, they all collectively decided they didn't give a shit because giving a shit would require too much work.

These people watch Fox News. These people forward hoaxes about space lasers. These people think masks are bad and that maybe all those vaccinations against measles and polio are a conspiracy to turn you magnetic. These people are stupid. If you can watch Trump get shot down by every courtroom in the land for peddling hoaxes, if you can watch his team of sweaty supposed elites lie time and time again and still come away from that thinking, “Oh, maybe the election was indeed rigged,” and you further believe, “Well maybe then insurrection isn't so bad if the man with the chandelier in his classified documents-slash-toilet room says it's not,” you are stupid. And not in a way that any book can fix.

The Republican base isn't "listless," it's a collection of ugly Americans, of toxic wannabe Nazis who have failed in life and want to make it everybody else's problem. It's a toxic group of nasty people who dream of who among us they'd like to murder and insist that "patriotism" means they get to decide when that killing starts. These people like putting saw blades in the Rio Grande to hurt any family that dares to cross. They like it when 3-year-old migrants die during Republican stunts. They're malignant, malevolent, self-absorbed, lifelong devil worshippers who hang crosses in their houses, the size of which are in direct proportion to the evil they've done. Their little red hats smell like sweat and failure. They keep electing people like Jim Jordan, Marjorie Taylor Greene, and Ron “Haunted Doll Eyes” DeSantis.

The Republican base is a bunch of marmot fornicators whose consciences have shriveled to a size not fit for a tardigrade's lunch. They support sedition because not one of them understands what "sedition" means, and the only dictionaries left in the whole conservative movement are propping up couches in front of their television sets. Do you know how easy it is to insult the Republican base, and how much they deserve to be insulted? Calling them "listless vessels" is like calling alligators "mostly unhuggable"—I mean sure, it's true as far as it goes, but it encompasses so very little of what makes the thing tick.

Pfft. Of course they're all "listless vessels." That's why a fake-ass reality television star with delusions of grandeur could suck them all in to make a new movement based on performatively liking him more than any of their neighbors could performatively like him. We all wish they'd go back to merely being listless.

