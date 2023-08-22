On Monday, former President Donald Trump posted the following message to Truth Social:

The failed District Attorney of Fulton County (Atlanta), Fani Willis, insisted on a $200,000 Bond from me. I assume, therefore, that she thought I was a "flight" risk — I'd fly far away, maybe to Russia, Russia, Russia, share a gold domed suite with Vladimir, never to be seen or heard from again. Would I be able to take my very "understated" airplane with the gold TRUMP affixed for all to see. Probably not, I'd be much better off flying commercial — I'm sure nobody would recognize me!

Official statement of Donald Trump for president, 2024:

The Fulton County district attorney is again abusing the powers of her office in order to make false accusations against the greatest president in history. It is outrageous to consider Donald Trump a flight risk; he cannot even jump very high. And while it may have been standard procedure for the bond in this case to be set according to predetermined per-felony standards, asking President Trump to pay $200,000 to remain out of jail is, given the president's well-known preference to not part with his money, a transparent ploy to force the president into a jail cell.

As members of the Donald Trump campaign, we would like to emphasize that to our knowledge, President Trump does not daydream about living in a gold-domed suite with Russian President Vladimir Putin. He has never dreamed of President Putin, whom the president calls Vladimir, galloping towards him shirtless on a white horse, through fields of white and golden flowers, ready to carry Donald off to a new life in a Moscow suite. The president does not let his mind wander during campaign events, wondering where he and Vladimir would spend their time on cold Moscow nights, or what it might be like to pick out draperies and furniture for an elaborate gold-domed apartment built to Vladimir and Donald's precise specifications.

While news reports suggest that a certain document detailing United States military attack plans against Iran was once in the president's New Jersey resort and is yet to be recovered, that document is absolutely not still in President Trump's possession. President Trump has never contemplated how valuable that document would be to Vladimir, who if given that document could reveal America's military strategies to Iran in exchange for Iranian drones and munitions that his country desperately needs in order to not be badly stomped by Ukrainian defenders now wrecking Vladimir's military forces. The president is absolutely not still hiding that document specifically as a bargaining chip with Vladimir should the day come when the president wishes to flee to a country that will resist American demands for his return.

President Trump remains devoted to his spouse Melania (whereabouts unknown) and spends very little time wondering if his daughter would move to Moscow with him, along with her strange but obedient husband. He never considers whether Eric and Donald Jr. would make for passable serving staff and food tasters if all other candidates fell through. He does not imagine what dinner small talk with Vladimir might be like after the Russian leader returns weary from a long day of governing, or Vladimir's laugh as the two exchange ideas for what to do to Russian journalists who have irritated them.

Above all, it is outrageous to believe that President Trump would spend even a moment considering how he would flee the country if he wanted to. The president would never weigh taking his own private intercontinental jet, brazenly daring law enforcement to attempt to stop him from leaving, against the odds of being able to successfully disguise himself and sneak himself onto a commercial flight. This is not something the president would ever ponder, no matter how offended he was by the notion of having to pay a $200,000 bond. Anyone who suggests that he has thought of such things is Fake News.

The Trump campaign calls on the failed district attorney of Fulton County to reverse her demand that President Trump pay a $200,000 bond, thereby giving the president no concrete reason to want to flee the country, which he has never thought about doing, to live a new life with Russian strongman Vladimir, which he has never dreamed of. President Trump will win the 2024 presidential election and will visit Vladimir as often as possible, but only for official presidential reasons. There will be nothing untoward about it, and the president will not cry during those meetings or afterwards.

Did anything happen while we were all taking a well-deserved break? Something about Donald Trump being indicted not once, but two times! Also in the news: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' campaign collapse. So much is happening!

