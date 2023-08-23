The biggest question about Wednesday night’s Republican presidential debate: Will it matter?

Eight candidates will be on that stage, several of them having gone to ridiculous lengths to get there—North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum reached the unique contribution threshold by giving out $20 gift cards in exchange for donations—and the whole event could end up being overlooked. Of course, it’s still possible a candidate could have a breakout moment (and still possibly come up 20 percentage points under Donald Trump in the polls) or a campaign-ending moment.

The Washington Post, FiveThirtyEight, and Ipsos have fielded a poll to establish where the candidates stand going in. It looks at not just the level of support each candidate gets but also how Republican primary voters see the field as a whole. Following the debate, the organizations will run another poll on candidates’ performance, so we’ll get to see if the needle moved at all.

One thing that stands out is how many of the candidates have yet to register with Republican voters (if they ever will). About each candidate, voters were asked if they had a favorable view, unfavorable view, no opinion, or hadn’t heard of them. Four of the eight candidates received more than 50% “no opinion”/”haven’t heard of them” responses: Burgum, Sen. Tim Scott, entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, and former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson. It’s still early, though, and voters may not have tuned into the race yet. But it also speaks to Trump’s dominance: Many Republican voters had their minds made up going in, and Trump has faced so little meaningful challenge that there’s less incentive to investigate the options.

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie and former Vice President Mike Pence stand out for another reason: They are the two candidates who more voters view unfavorably than favorably. In Christie’s case, the gap is huge: 21% favorable, 49% unfavorable. Pence gets more favorable views, with 40%, but his unfavorables are nearly as high as Christie’s, at 48%. Christie entered this race intending to alienate the large proportion of Republican voters who are ride-or-die for Trump, but Pence wants to be liked, and it’s hard to see his intended path to victory with nearly half of likely Republican primary voters holding an unfavorable view of him.

And then, of course, there’s Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. The good news that DeSantis can cling to in this poll is that he is the only non-Trump candidate who more than half of those polled said they would consider voting for. Trump got 64%, and DeSantis got 51%. It’s a big gap, but the gap between DeSantis and the rest of the field is bigger. Pence, Scott, former South Carolina governor and U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, and Ramaswamy all cluster around 25%. DeSantis can also point to having the same gap as Trump between those viewing him favorably and those viewing him unfavorably. But nothing here suggests a real path to overcoming Trump’s dominance.

That’s the thing about this race. Trump is over 50% in the polling average, with second-place DeSantis currently averaging around 15%. It’s really hard to see what any candidate other than Trump can do to significantly change the dynamics of the race. But seven men and one woman are going to show up Wednesday night to try their best. What do you think? Do any of them have a shot?

We talk about the upcoming Republican presidential debate and how sad a situation it is. The Republican Party shot itself in the foot with a Trump-sized bullet and now it's stuck with him for the foreseeable future. We still try to game out the possible paths the Republican field might take in order to rid themselves of the Donald.