A two-hour debate among Republican candidates not named Donald Trump is taking place tonight in Milwaukee. Expected at tonight’s debate are North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former U.N. ambassador Nikki Haley, former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott, and former Vice President Mike Pence.

Even though Trump is skipping the event and belittling the other candidates, most are expected to spend a good portion of the evening lavishing praise on Trump and defending his actions. Which puts them in the position of explaining why Trump is the second coming of sliced bread, but also why they should be elected instead of Trump. But hey, no one ever said a Republican debate had to make sense. Let’s watch!