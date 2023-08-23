Live coverage of the eight not-Trumps on stage in Milwaukee now at what seems like hour 200, but is only hour two. Nothing like sharing your evening with Fox News, as well as North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, venture capitalist Vivek Ramaswamy, South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott, and former Vice President Mike Pence.

Feel that Burgum and Hutchinson energy.