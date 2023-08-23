One thing to watch during this Republican presidential debate is who former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie decides to take down—in other words, who he deems the biggest threat in a competitive primary. Christie passed over Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to take his first real jab of the inaugural GOP debate at tech bro Vivek Ramaswamy.

“I’ve had enough already tonight of a guy who sounds like ChatGPT standing up here,” Christie interjected after Ramaswamy declared himself the “only” candidate on stage who hadn’t been bought and paid for. “The last person in one of these debates, Bret, who stood in the middle of the stage and said, ‘What’s a skinny guy with an odd last name doing up here?’ was Barack Obama, and I’m afraid we’re dealing with the same type of amateur standing on the stage tonight.”

Ramaswamy laughed at the incoming fire while Christie kept repeating, “the same type of amateur.”

Aside from the fact that the 2008 “amateur” went on to win the primary along with two terms in the White House, it’s worth noting who Christie saw fit to level first, and it wasn’t Ron DeSantis.