Donald Trump will become the first former president to have a mugshot taken when he surrenders in Fulton County, Georgia, as he faces 13 felony counts relating to his efforts to overturn the 2020 election in that state. Trump should have already become the first president to have a mugshot taken, but authorities in New York and the federal courts have been giving him special treatment. That ends in Fulton County.

Trump is planning to roll up to the Fulton County Jail Thursday evening with the Federal Aviation Administration having restricted flights over the jail starting at 6:45 PM, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports. Once there, he will be treated like any other defendant, officials have said, including fingerprinting, iris-scanning, and the mugshot. A series of Trump’s co-defendants have already surrendered and gone through this process, which generally includes height and weight. The Washington Post reports that at least one of Trump’s co-defendants was not asked for that information. Jenna Ellis, on the other hand, reportedly did have her height and weight recorded, so there’s still a chance for all the betting markets that have been focused on Trump’s information.

x 9 Georgia Election defendants now have Fulton County mugshots.

Top: David Shafer, Sydney Powell, Jenna Ellis

Middle: Cathy Latham, Rudy Giuliani, Ray Smith

Bottom: Scott Hall, John Eastman, Kenneth Chesebro @11AliveNews pic.twitter.com/CUF7h6ZFJh — Erin Peterson (@ErinKPeterson) August 23, 2023

Trump will pay a $200,000 bond, which comes with a requirement that he make “no direct or indirect threat” against co-defendants or witnesses, and specifically notes, “The above shall include, but are not limited to, posts on social media or reposts of posts made by another individual on social media.”

Adding to the circus atmosphere, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, always eager for chances to suck up to Trump and to bask in the spotlight, will be there in an attempt to do both.

As he prepares for his latest journey through the legal system, Trump is once again making changes to the vast array of lawyers representing him. He is adding Steve Sadow, described by The New York Times as “a veteran criminal defense lawyer who has taken on a number of high-profile cases,” and likely dropping Drew Findling, who has been on the Georgia team representing him up to this point.

Daily Kos will follow Trump’s surrender, complete with mugshot when available.

