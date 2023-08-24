Before Donald Trump officially made his plan to skip the first Republican presidential debate, he promised that one way or another his campaign would be sending lots of surrogates to Wisconsin to spin for him. On Wednesday, shortly after the Fox News-hosted debate, the candidates’ surrogates went to the “spin room” to tell everyone why they should keep sending money to their candidate of choice.

One group of surrogates who were conspicuously absent were Trump-MAGA monsters. Word quickly came out that Donald Trump Jr. and his fiance Kimberly Guilfoyle were outside the designated “spin” area saying Fox News was trying to “ban people from actually having discourse about politics” by refusing to let the two high-octane Trump surrogates into the spin room. Junior went on to claim, “I was told by others that we would be able to go in, so they said we were able to go in and then we weren’t now that we're here.” Asked who exactly “they” were, Junior referred to someone he said was head of security who was being “told” not to let the two energetic Trump family members in. Guilfoyle added, “It’s very un-American.”

Junior went on to call the event “a setup” and claim Fox News had “canceled” him when he was going to appear to talk about his father’s indictment on an unnamed show. That leaves four possible times over the past year—his dad being indicted four times and all. Junior’s story has some holes in it given that The Hill reported a few days before the debate that Fox News had sent out a memo stipulating only surrogates of debate participants would be given credentials to enter the spin area. But, facts schmacts, right?

Watch Junior’s attempt to channel his father in this video shared by Bloomberg reporter @gregorykorte.

We talk about the upcoming Republican presidential debate and how sad a situation it is. The Republican Party shot itself in the foot with a Trump-sized bullet and now it's stuck with him for the foreseeable future. We still try to game out the possible paths the Republican field might take in order to rid themselves of the Donald.

