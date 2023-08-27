The situation at the Texas border has reached a dangerous low with the Texas Department of Public Safety’s deployment of miles of razor wire along the shores of the Rio Grande. These obstacles, designed to cause injury and even death, are a clear manifestation of a government that chooses cruelty over compassion.

Emails have surfaced exposing the cruel orders given to state troopers, including directives to "push small children and nursing babies back into the Rio Grande." Heart-rending tales of suffering have emerged, such as a 4-year-old girl passing out from heat exhaustion and a pregnant woman miscarrying after becoming entangled in the wire.

The Texas state troopers’ actions are not isolated incidents but rather the result of a systematic approach to immigration that prioritizes deterrence over human dignity and suffering. The Trump administration's "zero tolerance" policy set a precedent for harsh treatment, and Texas’ current leaders have continued down this path.

Gov. Greg Abbott's decision to deploy the National Guard and state troopers to the border is part of this broader strategy to criminalize asylum-seekers and create an environment of fear and hostility.

The situation in Texas is a stark reminder of the broad challenges to immigration policy. The demonization of immigrants, the militarization of the border, and the lack of a clear and humane path to asylum are issues that require urgent attention.

The Biden administration has made some efforts to reverse the harmful policies of the past, but much more needs to be done. Comprehensive immigration reform, grounded in empathy and respect for human rights, must be a priority.

The inhumanity at our borders must end. The stories of suffering and cruelty emerging from Texas are a call to action for all who believe in justice and compassion for every human being.

We must stand up against any government that seeks to harm rather than help. We must demand accountability, transparency, and a commitment to the values that define us as a nation.

