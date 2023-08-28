On Sunday, Vivek Ramaswamy went on “Meet The Press” to try and convince Americans that he should be the Republican nominee for president in 2024. During his interview with host Chuck Todd, he was asked if he agreed that then-Vice President Mike Pence did the right thing on Jan. 6, 2021, when Pence certified the results of the presidential election.

Ramaswamy started by saying Pence missed “a historic opportunity” to “reunite the country.” How? By not becoming king of the world and changing all of our election laws with a declaration of wanting to do so.

Ramaswamy went on to say that what he would have said was, “We need single day voting on Election Day. We need paper ballots and we need government-issued ID matching the voter file. And if we achieve that, then we have achieved victory.” Todd then asked Ramaswamy whether or not he would have certified the results of the election on Jan. 6.

So in my capacity as president of the Senate, I would have led through that level of reform. Then on that condition, certified the election results, served it up to the president, President Trump, then to sign that into law and on January 7, declare to the reelection campaign pursuant to a free and fair election.

Okaaaaaay. So you would have quickly gotten the entire Senate to pass a bill, have it sent and passed by the House, and then signed by Donald Trump into law. And the following day you, the vice president of the United States, would “declare to the reelection campaign pursuant to a free and fair election.” What does that even mean? Nothing. It literally means nothing.

Ramaswamy is attempting to mimic Donald Trump’s 2015 campaign: Talk about being a rich and successful person who gets things done, talk about being a political outsider who ultimately know absolutely nothing about how our government works or is supposed to work. Ramaswamy exemplifies the fast-talking bad idea tech bro philosophy of the world that says, “Whatever I want I get, and laws shouldn’t apply.” He’s similar to Trump in many ways.

