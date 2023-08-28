Within hours of Donald Trump’s Fulton County jail mugshot getting plastered around the world, right-wingers were pretending that having the leader of their political movement indicted four separate times was a good thing. Turning Point USA’s Charlie Kirk’s inhalation of copium included calling it the “most iconic mugshot in American history,” and Lara Trump told Newsmax it would “backfire” on Trump’s detractors. Meanwhile, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene shared a poorly photoshopped mugshot of her own in the most superficial form of solidarity available to her.

On “The Ingraham Angle,” Fox News contributor Raymond Arroyo proposed that the mugshot would launch Donald Trump into a cultural landscape with famous musicians and “outlaws,” such as Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Frank Sinatra, and Tupac Shakur. He went so far as to say he had heard a “Black lady” call Trump “a gangsta,” which to Arroyo meant Trump now “has cred among a new block of voters that perhaps have never given him a serious look and now they are looking again.” In Arroyo and other right-wingers’ imaginations, Black people believe that anyone who gets a mugshot is cool

On Sunday, Georgia-based artist Chris Veal painted a mural of Trump’s mugshot on a building that runs along Atlanta’s Eastside BeltLine Trail. Kirk and other right-wingers saw the beginnings of the mural’s creation on X, formerly known as Twitter, and championed it as proof positive that Atlantans were in revolt against Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis.

Shortly after Kirk reposted the video, Veal finished his mural and surprise surprise! It wasn’t the pro-Trump message Kirk and others wanted so badly. A bubble had been added to the mural that read: “M.A.G.A. My Ass Got Arrested.” The repost eventually earned a community note.

As for the predicted “backlash,” Veal told Fox 5 that the mural took about three hours to complete. He said feedback has been positive, with people smiling and laughing and giving him “high fives.” Veal added, “I hope they get a kick out of it. I hope they keep up with it and get out and vote.”

x MUGSHOT MURAL: Popular Atlanta Muralist Chris Veal had his paint cans ready and a mural of Former President Donald Trump's mugshot is now up on the Atlanta Beltline.#MugshotMural #ATL #FultonCounty#TrumpMugshot pic.twitter.com/aIodvdAsQj — Billy Heath III (@BillyHeathFOX5) August 26, 2023

