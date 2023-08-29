They're Back!

When the blogosphere's feistiest octogenarians Margaret and Helen posted on Joe Biden's inauguration day, it sounded like they were signing off for good. So I was thrilled to see they re-entered the fray this month. Last week they posted on how they barely survived watching the Fox debate. But for my money their August 4 barn-burner Trump is a Hemorrhoid, on how there are currently no adults in charge of the Republican party, is spot-on. A snip:

Trump lies all day, every day. It’s what he does. And he does it because you let him. You shouldn’t hate a dog for having fleas. It’s what they do. But you should at the very least expect better from your party’s leader. And yet, you are sticking with him. Defending him even. A liar. And not just any liar, but one willing to break the law in an attempt to justify his lies. That is your candidate for President? Are you kidding me? He might build skyscrapers, but his elevator doesn’t go all the way to the top floor. Being rich doesn’t make you smart. And being Trump doesn’t make you anything other than annoying as hell. Trump is a hemorrhoid.

Margaret and Helen aboard their freshly-swabbed battleship. Twice impeached, thrice indicted Donald J Trump is the leading candidate in the Republican Party… again. Bless your hearts. With your heads so far up your asses how do you manage to still drag your knuckles to the Capitol for your next hearing on Hunter? [...] So here we stand. Margaret and Helen. Two old women who aren’t afraid to speak our minds, but who should be allowed to at least sit in peace. We’ve never been elected to anything, but we’ve got Preparation H and a huge hemorrhoid to deal with. So buckle your seatbelts folks. It’s going to be a bumpy ride. This time, we aren’t just coming for Trump. Margaret and I are coming for the whole damn Republican Party. You should have stood up. I mean it. Really.

Welcome back, you two. I mean it. Really.

And now, our feature presentation...

Cheers and Jeers for Tuesday, August 29, 2023

Note: [If I was arrested and booked on charges over the weekend, my mug shot will appear here. If not, holy crap, I got away with it.]

By the Numbers:

2 days!!!

Days 'til Labor Day: 6

Days 'til the Wisconsin State Cow Chip Throw in Prairie Du Sac: 2

Initial unemployment claims announced last week, down 10,000 from the previous week and the lowest since 1971: 230,000

Percent increase in U.S. vehicle sales between August '22 and August '23: 19%

Percent of UAW members who voted to authorize management to call a strike if necessary against GM, Ford, and Stellantis (Chrysler’s current owner): 97%

Current amount in the UAW's strike fund: $825 million

Age of Bob Barker when he died Saturday: 99

Puppy Pic of the Day: Lionel loves Broccoli…

-

CHEERS to Dr. Joe: America Healer. Hey, Medicare recipients who love nothing better than to rightly bitch about the high cost of prescription drugs and remind everyone that I VOTE! President Biden is going to be saying something important this morning: "Look under your seats, ladies and gentlemen. YOU get lower prescription drugs, and YOU get lower prescription drugs, and—no joke, ladies and gentleman, no joke, I really mean this, God love ya, as my mother used to say—YOU get lower prescription drugs!"

The initiative seeks to make prescription drugs cheaper for Medicare and its beneficiaries by instructing the Department of Health and Human Services, or HHS, to negotiate the prices of certain medications directly with their manufacturers. […] And any stray pills Medicare recipients find on the pharmacy floor are “finders keepers.” [I]t’s a big change that comes after decades of activism, advocacy and agitation ― and it’s happening, finally, due to the enactment of the Inflation Reduction Act, which Democrats in Congress passed and Biden signed one year ago. Supporters say the new price negotiation process could provide critical, even lifesaving financial relief to people with big medical expenses, while reducing the overall financial burden that Medicare places on taxpayers and premium-paying beneficiaries.

The ten drugs haven't been announced yet, but they likely will be this morning. I hope one of them is the fuzz-covered chartreuse dodecahedron like the one I found under the bed last week. Cuz that's a good one.

JEERS to unwelcome menaces. Did you hear about that huge moisture-laden blob making Florida an unlivable hellhole? Scientists are warning that it's destructive, mindless, a menace to life, full of hot air, and makes a huge mess wherever it goes. But enough about Governor DeSantis, I hear Hurricane Idalia is pretty bad, too.

JEERS to Republican leadership inaction. As Idalia steams toward Florida, it’s worth reminding the world that eighteen years ago today, as George Bush displayed a lovely birthday cake he'd baked for late fellow bloodthirsty warmonger John McCain, a swirling category-3 fetus was terrorizing abortion clinics in New Orleans. FEMA head Michael Brown, drawing on his vast experience in disaster management as former head of the Arabian Horse Association's legal department, responded swiftly and maturely:

The day of the storm, Brown exchanged e-mails about his attire with [FEMA's deputy director of public affairs Cindy] Taylor, [Rep. Charlie] Melancon said. She told him, "You look fabulous," and Brown replied, "I got it at Nordstroms. ... Are you proud of me?" Bush praising his Nordstroms “fashion god.” An hour later, Brown added: "If you'll look at my lovely FEMA attire, you'll really vomit. I am a fashion god."

Say it with me, for old time's sake: "Heckuva job, Brownie."

BRIEF SANITY BREAK

x Drawing a remarkable perspective freehand



[📹 trdul7b]pic.twitter.com/RArkzYMkRV — Massimo (@Rainmaker1973) August 28, 2023

-

END BRIEF SANITY BREAK

JEERS to flappin' yer gums. Sixty-six years ago today, South Carolina "Dixiecrat" Senator Strom Thurmond ended his over-24-hour filibuster—yeah, a real, honest-to-god talkfest—against the Civil Rights Act of 1957. Some interesting tidbits from Business Insider on how it went down:

» Thurmond took a steam bath earlier in the day to rid his body of excess liquid. This avoided the potential for any "accidents" in the chamber. One of the racist conservatives who fled in disgust to the Republican party when Democrats embraced equality. » He went to the floor armed with cough drops and malted milk tablets. » He allowed others to make short remarks and ask questions during his time, allowing him to sneak off to the cloakroom to gobble a sandwich. » He had his aide wait in the cloakroom with a pail when he was about to step down from the dais in case of an emergency evacuation. » Thurmond read, verbatim, the voting laws of each one of the 48 states. He read the U.S. criminal code. He read a Supreme Court decision, followed by more laws. A friend brought him a glass of orange juice.

The good news: the bill passed anyway and Eisenhower signed it. The bad news: Thurmond got his voice back.

CH/JEERS to the calendars of justice. After rescheduling the intermediary hearing, but not before rescheduling the intermediary hearing appeal, then re-appeal, following the initial scheduling and its appeal and re-appeal, the judge in the federal insurrection trial of the 45th president (the Republican charity-swindling rapist) set the date for opening arguments to start on March 4, 2024. As it so happens, March 4th is also Brain Injury Awareness Day and the original date on which presidents were inaugurated until 1937, aka Old Inauguration Day. (Coincidence, I'm sure.) Meanwhile, dates are still being worked out for all the hearings and deadlines in Trump's three other trials. Right now, we're looking at—[checks calendar]—all the days between September 1st and infinity.

Ten years ago in C&J: August 29, 2013

JEERS to scaring the faithful. The Republican party has been spending a relaxing summer brandishing their fine arsenal of bully rhetoric. But in their zeal to top each other's threats to shut down the government, default on the debt, cancel health care for 25 million Americans and shrink the government to the size of a cocktail weenie, they're doing something that does not bode well for their 2014 prospects: they're making their own base cry:

Arizona Senator John McCain practiced some compassionate conservatism at a recent town hall meeting. When a constituent who could no longer afford physical therapy after being dropped from an aid program broke down in tears over being labeled a "taker" by Republican leaders like Republican Rep. Paul Ryan of Wisconsin, McCain responded with a hug and some reassurance. "You’re not a taker," he said.

He added: "The proper term is moocher."

And just one more…

CHEERS to gone-but-not-forgotten comedy pioneers. The world of biting humor took it on the chin half a dozen (already???) years ago as Dick Gregory made his last curtain call at 85. He was a strong philanthropist, civil rights activist, health guru, and comedian taking on racial injustice and making it his lifelong cause. Gregory's barbs left a mark on society, especially back when to do so was risky for an African-American:

"A Klanner is a cat who gets out of bed in the middle of the night and takes his sheet with him." "I never believed in Santa Claus because I knew no white dude would come into my neighborhood after dark." "Baseball is the only sport in the world where a Negro can shake a stick at a white man and it won't start no riot." "Last time I was down South I walked into this restaurant, and this white waitress came up to me and said: 'We don't serve colored people here.' I said, 'That's all right, I don't eat colored people. Bring me a whole fried chicken.'" "You know the definition of a Southern moderate? That's a cat that'll lynch you from a low tree." "I meet so many young folks who say, 'If I got to go and die in a war at eighteen, I want the right to vote at eighteen.' Don’t be no damn fool. You got to die at eighteen, you better fight to get the right to vote at seventeen."

One of a kind. We’re a smaller world without him.

Have a tolerable Tuesday. Floor's open...What are you cheering and jeering about today?

