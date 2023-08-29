Donald Trump may still hold a commanding lead in the 2024 Republican primary but, after four criminal indictments, his star finally appears to be falling.

FiveThirtyEight's aggregate shows Trump’s support may have topped out at a little over 54% of Republican voters a couple of days after the Georgia election conspiracy indictment dropped on Aug. 14. He's now at just over 49%, a drop of roughly 5 points since mid-August.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who's flatlining at about 15%, appears to be reaping none of the benefits of Trump’s indictment fallout. Tech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, the main beneficiary, is having a mini boomlet (at least, nationally) but it’s still difficult to see how Trump’s mini-me surges if his overlord remains in the race.

Civiqs tracking of Trump's favorables show them virtually unchanged since mid-April, at 37% favorable - 57% unfavorable, after he got a small bump following the first criminal indictment in the hush-money payment scheme brought by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg.

At the same time, a not-insignificant number of Republican voters are coalescing around the idea that Trump should suspend his campaign amid his mounting legal peril.

ABC/Ipsos found 20% of Republicans believe Trump should take a seat in two consecutive polls this month; one was conducted in early August following the federal Jan. 6 indictment, and another was taken Aug. 15-17, just days after the Georgia indictment.

Losing the support of 20% of the GOP base may not be enough to sway the Republican primary against Trump, but it does suggest a weakening in his position, which only stands to worsen next year as he faces trial in the federal criminal case.

Trump arguably remains the biggest threat to the republic. But if he manages to survive the Republican primary, he will enter the general election in a very precarious position.

