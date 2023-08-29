On Tuesday, Sen. Ted Cruz retweeted a video showing large open gates at the wall at the border of Mexico. “This…is…nuts,” he wrote, implying that President Joe Biden’s border security was not up to snuff. But guess what? As community notes and tons of people quickly pointed out, these open sections are flood gates that must remain open during monsoon season. Without them, the wall would likely get knocked over by floods.

This is the second time this month that Cruz has been publicly fooled. Earlier in August, in an oblique attempt to throw shade at California during Tropical Storm Hilary, Cruz retweeted an image of a shark swimming down a freeway. It was a relatively well-known hoax image that’s been around for more than a decade, usually cropping up when major storms are in the headlines. Cruz was deservedly ridiculed.

Cruz earned a new round of mockery for his lame border-wall misinformation.

RELATED STORY: Ted Cruz gets fooled by one of the internet's oldest hoaxes

First up, a question, asked and answered.

x No, he really can’t. — LP 🫧 (@MotorCtyNinja) August 29, 2023

Next, we have a true believer, unwilling to allow reality to shake up their belief system. Also answered.

x Lol. This is what at a desert flash flood looks like: https://t.co/db41bXGIfP — CarnivalRowNameGenerator (@DarthGrabass) August 29, 2023

This next one might be true. Haven’t verified it yet.

Add your name: Social media platforms must combat election disinformation, hate speech, harassment, and other harmful content

RELATED STORIES:

'Utterly dishonest': Twitter reacts to Ted Cruz's NAACP criticisms

Why did Ted Cruz have to drag Pat Benatar into this?

Ted Cruz plays pretend trucker after voting against saving their pensions